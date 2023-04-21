Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeIndustry NewsHelmetsNew SMART HJC 21B & 50B - in stock now

New SMART HJC 21B & 50B – in stock now

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

This Weeks Events


Submit your event here Event Submission Form | Check out full Events Page

I'm Riding for Men's Health in The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride. Please DonateI’m Riding For Men’s Health In The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

New SMART HJC 21B & 50B – in stock now

New Smart Hjc 21b & 50b – In Stock Now

These second generation ‘SMART HJC’ Bluetooth communication systems are fully integrated into the helmet, providing the optimal weight balance and aerodynamic performance while riding. The SMART HJC 50B and 21B have been co-developed with technology partner SENA and can be installed on the latest helmet models: RPHA 31, RPHA 71, RPHA 91, or i71.

Compatible HJC Helmets

RPHA 31/ RPHA 71/RPHA 91/ i71

New Smart Hjc 21b & 50b – In Stock Now50B Intercom
Using the BT 5.0 low power system, the 50B (based on SENA 50S/50R) features both MESH and 4-way Bluetooth intercom technologies. The enhanced sound system offers audio multi-tasking, sound equalizing, advanced noise-cancelling and HD speakers to enrich mid-to low-pitched sounds.

CODE: SMARTHJC50B
RRP: £399.99

New Smart Hjc 21b & 50b – In Stock Now
21B Intercom
Using the BT 5.1 low power system, the 21B offers Bluetooth 4-way intercom functionality with over 22 hours of talk time. The enhanced sound provides users with an HD speaker, to enrich mid-to low-pitched sounds.

CODE: SMARTHJC21B
RRP: £299.99

SMART HJC
The smartphone app allows you to quickly and easily control various functions of the SMART HJC communication system and also review the Quick Start Guide.New Smart Hjc 21b & 50b – In Stock Now

For more HJC Helmet news from Oxford Products check out our dedicated page HJC Helmet News

For more information on HJC Helmets in the UK products visit www.oxfordproducts.com

Directory Text Logo Black800Checkout our new Motorcycle Business Directory and add your business 

I'm Riding for Men's Health in The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride. Please DonateI’m Riding For Men’s Health In The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

Weise Clothing

Click here for more info on Weise Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
New LS2 All Terrain Adventure Glove

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Advert

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
New Ls2 All Terrain Adventure Glove

New LS2 All Terrain Adventure Glove

Frank Duggan - 0