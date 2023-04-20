Get On The Gas – VAT Free

Make the VAT saving on all MY23 GASGAS Enduro Machines.

GASGAS encourages riders to discover the fun side of an otherwise hardcore world. The 2023 EC range features innovations that allow a rider to reach their potential while still having an absolute blast. And now GASGAS is picking up the VAT* for all MY23 Enduro machines there has never been a better time to buy into the world of GASGAS and experience more fun in red!

With savings of up to a massive £1,578, you’ve got to make the choice between two stroke and four stroke and then pick your capacity – the fun will then create itself. If four stroke is your thing then the EC 250F and EC 350F deliver performance and enjoyment that go way beyond their capacities. Two stroke fans get the brilliant decision between the wildly enjoyable EC 250 and the do-anything, go-anywhere EC 300. There are no wrong answers here, all four machines are at the top of their game.

MY23 VAT FREE* GASGAS ENDURO PROMOTION

GASGAS MY23 ENDURO MODEL SAVING GASGAS VAT FREE* PRICE EC 250 £1,478.33 £7,392.00 EC 300 £1,520.00 £7,600.00 EC 250F £1,536.67 £7,683.00 EC 350F £1,578.33 £7,892.00

Head to an authorised GASGAS dealer while stocks last to take advantage of this stunning offer – to find your closest outlet head here. And if you want to know what you’re letting yourself in for, our Experience Partner, Alex Snow Offroad, has the fleet available to test during his Experience days – head here for more details.

*VAT Free pricing refers to the removal of the VAT element from the suggested retail price. VAT will be paid on the promotional price of the motorcycle. Cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotion. We reserve the right to withdraw this offer at any time. Offer only applies to model year 2023 machines. This offer is available at all participating Authorised GASGAS Dealers, while stocks last.

