2023 Revival to host first ever all-synthetic fuel race at Goodwood as full schedule confirmed

In what is already a seminal year for motorsport at Goodwood as we celebrate 75 years of the Motor Circuit, 30 years of the Festival of Speed and 25 years of the Revival, we are delighted to announce that this year’s Revival will host an all-synthetic fuel race – the first of its kind.

Taking place over the weekend, the Fordwater Trophy will see a grid of 30 pre-66 Porsche 911s take to the historic Goodwood Motor Circuit – for the first ever all-synthetic fuel race in its 75-year history.

The Revival race list is completed by a further 14 races for everything from pre-war Grand Prix cars to sportscars of the early 1960s; the races join the previously-announced Carroll Shelby Centenary and 75 years of Lotus celebrations.

Fordwater Trophy – Porsche 911s

Continuing our celebrations for the 60th anniversary of the legendary Porsche 911 from the 80th Members’ Meeting, Revival will see a race for 30 of the racing classics. New for this year, each car will run wholly on synthetic fuel as we see a spectacular on-track battle for the trophy.

Rudge Whitworth Cup – Celebrating the centenary of Le Mans 24 Hours

New for 2023, the Rudge Whitworth Cup will pay homage to the Le Mans 24 Hours, which celebrates its centenary in 2023. With a grid full of Bentleys, Alfa Romeos, Bugattis and more from the world’s greatest test of endurance, this two-driver race will feature sportscars from the very first years of Le Mans.

Freddie March Memorial Trophy – The Goodwood Nine Hour Icons!

The Freddie March Memorial Trophy has been a mainstay of the Goodwood Revival for many years with its mixture of stunning sports cars from the days of the Goodwood Nine Hours. As 2023 marks the 70th anniversary of the 1953 event, the Freddie March Memorial Trophy will run as our two-driver sunset race on Friday evening. Expect to see the likes of the mighty Jaguar C-Type, Aston Martin DB3S, Jaguar XK120, Frazer Nash and Austin Healey go head-to-head.

Goodwood Trophy – Grand Prix and Voiturette cars from the 30s and 40s

A firm-favourite amongst spectators, the Goodwood Trophy will host an impressive collection of Grand Prix and Voiturette cars from the 1930s and 40s. The Revival’s oldest race will again see the cars that raced at Goodwood when the Circuit first opened do battle on the track. Expect to see cars from ERA, Maserati, Alta and many more.

Barry Sheene Memorial Trophy – Grand Prix motorcycles from the 1960s

Probably the most nail biting of all the races at Revival, the Barry Sheene Memorial Trophy will host a battle of 1960s Grand Prix motorcycles. Expect riding legends from the world of British Superbikes, MotoGP and the Isle of Man TT to race in this pair of two-rider tussles.

St Mary’s Trophy – Saloon 1950s cars

Bringing the touring car battle to the Revival, the St Mary’s Trophy will host everything from Austin A40s to Jaguar MkIs and Alfa Romeo Giuliettas. Similar to the Barry Sheene Memorial Trophy, the St. Mary’s Trophy switches decade each year, meaning that in 2023 it will be a collection of 1950s saloon cars taking the track by storm.

Glover Trophy – 1.5-litre Grand Prix cars from 1961-1965

The Revival’s most up-to-date Formula 1 race must be one of the most anticipated tests of the historic motorsport season. Today, the Glover Trophy celebrates legendary racers including Jackie Stewart, Jim Clark and Graham Hill, with the kinds of cars they raced at the time: Lotus 25, BRM P261, Ferrari 1512.

Lavant Cup – Ferrari GTs of 1960-1966

Paying homage to 60 years since Graham Hill won the RAC TT at Goodwood behind the wheel of a Ferrari 250 GTO, the Lavant Cup will welcome an entire grid of 1960s Ferrari GTs to the 2023 race schedule. Expect eye-wateringly beautiful GTOs to go up against the likes of 250 SWBs and 250 LMs in what may very well be the last time some of these cars race competitively.

Chichester Cup – Formula Junior cars from 1960-1963

These tiny, yet agile racing machines will put on a magnificent battle as the likes of Lotus and Cooper go head to head. Formula Junior cars play an important part in motorsport history – the cars on track will mimic those driven by the racing stars of the 1960s and 1970s.

Richmond & Gordon Trophies – 2.5-litre Grand Prix cars from 1952-1960

A race from the era that changed Formula 1 forever and the larger-engined Grand Prix cars of the later 1950s. This was the period where front-engined and rear-engined cars shared a grid, as Cooper’s backward innovation began to change the face of single-seater racing forever. The Richmond & Gordon Trophies will feature both front and rear-engined Formula 1 cars as they battle much like they did back in the 20th century.

RAC TT Celebration – closed-cockpit GT and prototype cars from 1960 to 1964

Celebrating the period where flagship RAC TT racing was held at Goodwood, the RAC TT Celebration is at the very centre of historic motorsport for Goodwood. Heading into battle will be lightweight Jaguar E-Types, Cobras, Corvette Sting Rays, Porsche 904s, and more alongside a host of VIP stars.

Whitsun Trophy – Sports-prototypes from 1960-1966

The fastest race of the Goodwood Revival weekend returns again with a mixture of Can-Am cars, Ford GT40s and other big-engined racers from the end of Goodwood’s active period. Together they look – and sound – incredible as they dice on the sweeping confines of the Goodwood Motor Circuit.

Sussex Trophy – World Championship sports cars from 1955-1960

Filled with the likes of the beautiful Ferrari 246S Dino, Lister Knobblys and Lotus 15s, the Sussex Trophy never fails to entertain, with recent races going right down to the drag out of the Chicane to decide the winner. As the sun begins to set on the Revival’s weekend these beauties of sports car racing’s early heyday will keep everyone from leaving early heyday will keep everyone from leaving early, making it the perfect curtain closer on a brilliant three days of motorsport.

Further announcements about the Goodwood Revival will be made in the coming months.

