New Aqua colour for the NEO’s and NEO’s Dual Battery electric scooters

The NEO’s is Yamaha’s first “50cc equivalent” mass-produced electric scooter to be released in the European market, and it marks the beginning of an exciting new era of zero emission models from the Japanese manufacturer.

Featuring simple and compact styling together with a relaxed riding position and connected instruments, the silent running NEO’s is the smart way to move in the city.

Equipped with a removable lithium-ion battery giving a range of approximately 37km*, the NEO’s is perfect for local urban trips – and with its extended range of up to 68km* the NEO’s Dual Battery is an ideal choice for longer journeys. In May 2023 both the NEO’s and the NEO’s Dual Battery will be offered in a vibrant new Aqua colour alongside the existing Milky White and Midnight Black versions, giving scooter riders an even greater selection of zero emission zero noise urban transport.

*Tested in WMTC Class 1 in STD mode, fully charged battery at a temperature of 25°C

