Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeManufacturersHusqvarna MotorcyclesRide Enduro VAT Free

Ride Enduro VAT Free

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

This Weeks Events


Submit your event here Event Submission Form | Check out full Events Page

I'm Riding for Men's Health in The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride. Please DonateI’m Riding For Men’s Health In The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

Ride Enduro VAT Free

Ride Enduro Vat FreeSave the vat equivalent on all MY23 2T and 4T enduro models.

Enduro precision now comes at a new price. Already offering cutting edge performance that excels in the toughest conditions, the Husqvarna Motorcycles FE and TE Enduro ranges now come with savings of up to £1,728. This means that the transition to a new pioneering life is made even easier for riders looking to push their limit higher, further and faster.

In the two-stroke corner, the small, but perfectly formed, TE 150 joins the TE 250 and TE 300 options to make a formidable 2T range. Included in the promotion are the Heritage models that acknowledge the rich history of Husqvarna Motorcycles in their graphics and EXCEL alloy rims.

The four-stroke department enters the fray with four capacities ensuring that every rider is catered for. From the FE 250 to the mighty FE 501 (with the FE 350 and FE 450 the stepping stones between each bike), each machine is packed with power, technology and unparalleled attention to detail to ensure you take to the trails with confidence in the package beneath you. Again, the Heritage versions are also included in the promotion.

MY23 VAT FREE* HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES ENDURO PROMOTION

HQV MY23 ENDURO MODELSAVINGHQV VAT FREE* PRICE
TE 150£1,511.67£7,558.00
TE 250
TE 250 HERITAGE		£1,595.00
£1,611.67		£7,975.00
£8,058.00
TE 300
TE 300 HERITAGE		£1,636.67
£1,653.33		£8,183.00
£8,267.00
FE 250
FE 250 HERITAGE		£1,653.33
£1,670.00		£8,267.00
£8,350.00
FE 350
FE 350 HERITAGE		£1,695.00
£1,711.67		£8,475.00
£8,558.00
FE 450
FE 450 HERITAGE		£1,711.67
£1,728.33		£8,558.00
£8,642.00
FE 501£1,728.33£8,642.00

 

Full details of each bike is available here.

*VAT Free pricing refers to the removal of the VAT element from the suggested retail price. VAT will be paid on the promotional price of the motorcycle. Cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotion. We reserve the right to withdraw this offer at any time. Offer only applies to model year 2023 machines. This offer is available at all participating Authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles Dealers, while stocks last.

For more Husqvarna Motorcycles news check out our dedicated page Husqvarna Motorcycles News

or head to the official Husqvarna Motorcycles website husqvarna-motorcycles.com/en-gb.html

Directory Text Logo Black800Checkout our new Motorcycle Business Directory and add your business 

I'm Riding for Men's Health in The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride. Please DonateI’m Riding For Men’s Health In The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

Weise Clothing

Click here for more info on Weise Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
I’m Riding for Men’s Health in The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Advert

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
I’m Riding For Men’s Health In The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

I’m Riding for Men’s Health in The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

Frank Duggan - 0