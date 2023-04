I’m Riding for Men’s Health in The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

On Sunday the 21st May 2023, we are teaming up to ride solo in The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride with fellow men and women across the globe to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer and men’s mental health on behalf of Movember.

Men die on average 6 years earlier than women and for largely preventable reasons. The number of men that are suffering is growing, and we need to do something about that. So, before we press our tweed and polish our boots, we are asking you to join us in raising funds and awareness for these causes by donating what you can for this meaningful cause and to help the men we love, live happier and healthier lives.

Please to https://www.gentlemansride.com/fundraiser/FrancisDuggan501583 to donate.