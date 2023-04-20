Search
Acerbis 50 years of Soul and Passion

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Acerbis 50 years of Soul and Passion

Acerbis 50 Years Of Soul And PassionOurs is a world of sport made up of competition and performance.

We work daily with all our energy to ensure the best performance among the team and athletes who choose our brand.

Passion for details makes all the difference.

To celebrate our 50th Anniversary we came up with some special ideas and unique events.

The first of many will take place this weekend, during the fourth MXGP race of the season in Arco di Trento and for the 13th race of AMA Supercross in Atlanta. During these special occasions, our teams’ bikes will be equipped with Linear gold handguards, which will be launched worldwide in Limited Edition starting from April 17th.

Acerbis News

Visit acerbisb2b.co.uk for more information on Acerbis products.

