HJC V31 – in stock now! ECE R22.06 approved

The V31 is a retro-style open-face helmet composed of an advanced fibreglass composite shell to provide a lightweight helmet. This 3/4 helmet features an integrated 3 position sun shield with anti-scratch coating that deploys easily to slide up or down. To enhance the vintage feeling the V30 is fitted with leather and suede interior and goggle strap holder. The V31 also includes a removable 3-snap peak visor to complete the retro look. The ear padding is removable and washable and speaker pockets are prepared for Bluetooth communication.
Key Features
- IS-10 Visor: Provides 99% UV protection, Anti-Scratch coated
- Smoke internal visor installed
- Optimized view with 3 step adjustments
- 3 Snap buttons are ready for peak visors
- Stitched leather and suede interior
- Perfect fit interior advanced anti-bacterial fabric provides enhanced moisture wicking and quick drying function
- Crown and Cheek pads: Removable and washable
- Speaker Pockets: For Bluetooth communication
- Goggle Strap
- Glasses grooves can accommodate riders who wear glasses
- Lightweight for comfortable ride
- Sun visor: IS-10
Technical Features
Standard ECE 22.06
Meets or exceeds ECE 22.06 approved. Testing includes energy attenuation, penetration resistance, chin strap structural integrity and labelling requirements for on-road motorcycle helmets.
Adjustable Sun Shield Positions
Anti-fog-coated smoke-tinted sun shield deploys quickly and easily. Its new mechanism allows adjusting the height in 3 different positions according to your morphology and preference for an optimal fit.
3-year warranty
The warranty is applicable to manufacturer’s defects for up to 3 years from the date of purchase or 5 years from the date of manufacturing (whichever comes first).
HJC V31 – RRP £199.99 (£179.99 for the matt black)
