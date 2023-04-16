Prado and Adamo get their first GP Win of the Season in Trentino

What an amazing weekend achieved in Pietramurata for the MXGP of Trentino.

The fourth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship offered an electric atmosphere with a large number of fans coming to cheer on the riders throughout the whole weekend. The noise, the cheers and the show were outstanding in what would be an iconic Grand Prix.

At the end of the day it was Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado who won his first Grand Prix of the season in MXGP in front of Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Maxime Renaux for a back-to-back podium. Third was Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings who won his first race of the season and displayed some strong riding.

In MX2, it was Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Andrea Adamo who won a GP for the first time of his career in front of his teammate Liam Everts who also experienced his first MX2 podium. Third on the podium was the Red Plate holder Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Team’s Jago Geerts.

In the MXGP Race 1 in Pietramurata, Jorge Prado took the FOX Holeshot and kept going with the lead. Prado displayed a strong and composed race to win by a good margin.

The start of the race was marked by a big crash involving many riders including Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings, Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Jeremy Seewer. The incident hindered their chances to score maximum points in race 1. In the end, Seewer had to settle for 16th place while Febvre finished 12th.

Behind Prado were Team HRC’s Ruben Fernandez and MRT Racing Team Beta’s Ben Watson 2nd and 3rd after lap 1. Unfortunately for Watson, after a great start he couldn’t hang on to the top 10 in the end as he settled for 11th but still earned good points.

Fernandez looked very comfortable as he got close to Prado over three laps. After that, the Spaniard looked to settle for the 2nd place but Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Maxime Renaux had other plans. Renaux went 6th after lap 1 but looked determined to chase after the top points. He overtook Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Mattia Guadagnini on lap 1 and then battled with De Baets Yamaha MX-Team’s Benoit Paturel between lap 5 and 10. Paturel who started very well was not ready to give up his 3rd place easily but eventually had to concede to Renaux on lap 10. Renaux went on to get closer and closer to Fernandez and finally pounced 2 laps before the end to reach 2nd. Fernandez settled for 3rd.

Paturel was overtaken a few times after that and moved down to a decent 10th place in the end. Guadagnini battled his way upwards a few times during the race to reach 4th in the end. Guadagnini, Team Ship To Cycle Honda SR Motoblouz’s Valentin Guillod, SM Action Racing Team Yuasa Battery MXGP’s Alberto Forato and Team Gebben Van Venroy Yamaha Racing’s Calvin Vlaanderen all found themselves fighting from lap 12 until the end. The advantage got to Guadagnini as he finished 4th. Then Forato finished 5th in the end coming up from 9th on lap 1, right in front of 6th place Vlaanderen, who shadowed him the whole race. Guillod settled for 7th after showing some skilful riding the whole way.

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Glenn Coldenhoff had to battle his way up as he got to 13th after lap 1. The Dutch methodically made his way up the ranking order, displaying some solid riding while never being overtaken after lap 1, to ultimately finish 8th.

The performance of the race was definitely from Herlings, who after being involved in the multiple riders’ collision, showed why he has already achieved the 100th GP win of his career. From being last when he picked up his bike, the “bullet” incredibly and quickly passed most of the riders in front of him. On a mission not to lose too much ground in the championship, his determination saw him overtake no less than 20 times in the space of 18 laps to get 9th in the end.

In race 2, Prado made it 100% for the weekend as he cliched the second FOX Holeshot, making for a total of 5 this season already. Prado quickly led in front of Renaux and Febvre, who did not let the Red Plate holder relax for a second. It looked like a three-way battle for the lead until Herlings came through to disrupt the order.

Herlings found himself 7th on lap 1 and began his charge to the top as he successively overtook Seewer, Guillod (who finished 11th) and Fernandez to get to 4th place on lap 6. He then passed Febvre on lap 7 and inched closer to the front two, Prado and Renaux while also setting the fastest lap time. While Prado was defending against Renaux, Herlings made a move to attack them both, making an impressive double overtake over three turns on lap 11. Herlings then quickly pulled away to fly to his first race victory of the season. In the meantime, Renaux also passed Prado to finish 2nd while Prado finished 3rd.

Febvre showed his qualities too as he finished comfortably in 4th position. On his part, Seewer had a better start, which is what the Swiss needed to feel confident on the bike. Being 8th on lap 1, Seewer benefitted from JM Honda Racing’s Brent Van doninck’s mistake to get up to 7th and then showed his well-known speed to overtake Guillod for 6th on lap 8. He didn’t stop there as he also moved on Fernandez on lap 10 to get to 5th where he finished in the end. His teammate Coldenhoff shadowed him the whole race and he also delivered a good performance to finish 6th. Fernandez would settle for 7th in the end.

Behind them, Van Doninck who started very well and got to 6th on lap 1 had to concede a few positions along the way to finish 8th, which means good points to stay in close reach of the top 10 in the championship, in 13th place overall. Standing Construct Honda MXGP’s Brian Bogers also had a good race 2 as he entered into the top 10 for the first time of the day. Bogers went from a decent start in 11th place on lap 1 to get to 10th on lap 4. On lap 14, Bogers found a way to pass Guillod for 9th where he remained until the end. Guadagnini experienced a similar race to Bogers as he went from 12th on lap 1 to end up 10th in the end. Guadagnini, who went 4-10 this weekend was the first Italian of the GP as he finished in a really promising 5th place.

The other home riders Forato and MRT Racing Team Beta’s Alessandro Lupino finished 10th and 14th overall, while SDM Corse MX Team’s Nicholas Lapucci experienced some bike problems and could not get into the points.

In the end, excellent throughout the weekend Jorge Prado clinched his first GP win of the season with a 1-3 and keeps the Red Plate for the next stop in Portugal while Maxime Renaux continues his current form to go 2-2, with a back-to-back podium and got to the second step of the podium. Jeffrey Herlings closed the podium with an excellent comeback and a 9-1.

Jorge Prado:”it was a tough weekend but I pushed myself. I got it done in the first race. The second race was harder as Herlings and Renaux passed me but I have to say I am very happy how it went. First GP win of the season and now we are coming to Portugal and Spain, two tracks that I like so hopefully I can keep the Red Plate going. I also think about my grandfather and this this win is for him!”

Maxime Renaux: “It was a good weekend and a good Grand Prix overall. Missing the GP win for a point is a bit disappointing but Jeffrey was too quick in the second race. I tried to fight and it brought me to second place. It is a really good result and I am still adding points to the championship which is the most important.”

Jeffrey Herlings: “I had two really different races. I had to push a lot in the first one after the fall in the first turn but still managed to finish 7th. The second one, I got more into “the old Jeffrey form” and I showed what I am capable of by winning the race. Now I am very looking forward to go to Portugal!”

MXGP – Grand Prix Race 1 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Jorge Prado (ESP, GASGAS), 35:37.190; 2. Maxime Renaux (FRA, Yamaha), +0:12.946; 3. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, Honda), +0:15.731; 4. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, GASGAS), +0:16.529; 5. Alberto Forato (ITA, KTM), +0:20.544; 6. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, Yamaha), +0:22.312; 7. Valentin Guillod (SUI, Honda), +0:23.707; 8. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, Yamaha), +0:24.588; 9. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), +0:25.301; 10. Benoit Paturel (FRA, Yamaha), +0:30.451;

MXGP- Grand Prix Race 2 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 35:21.703; 2. Maxime Renaux (FRA, Yamaha), +0:06.103; 3. Jorge Prado (ESP, GASGAS), +0:10.834; 4. Romain Febvre (FRA, Kawasaki), +0:17.668; 5. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Yamaha), +0:18.161; 6. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, Yamaha), +0:21.752; 7. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, Honda), +0:24.208; 8. Brent Van doninck (BEL, Honda), +0:27.096; 9. Brian Bogers (NED, Honda), +0:28.056; 10. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, GASGAS), +0:34.972

MXGP – GP Top 10 Classification: 1. Jorge Prado (ESP, GAS), 45 points; 2. Maxime Renaux (FRA, YAM), 44 p.; 3. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 37 p.; 4. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, HON), 34 p.; 5. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, GAS), 29 p.; 6. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, YAM), 28 p.; 7. Romain Febvre (FRA, KAW), 27 p.; 8. Valentin Guillod (SUI, HON), 24 p.; 9. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, YAM), 24 p.; 10. Alberto Forato (ITA, KTM), 22 p.;

MXGP – World Championship Top 10 Classification: 1. Jorge Prado (ESP, GAS), 201 points; 2. Maxime Renaux (FRA, YAM), 184 p.; 3. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 175 p.; 4. Romain Febvre (FRA, KAW), 166 p.; 5. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, HON), 136 p.; 6. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, YAM), 125 p.; 7. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, YAM), 120 p.; 8. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, GAS), 108 p.; 9. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, YAM), 107 p.; 10. Alberto Forato (ITA, KTM), 98 p

MXGP – Manufacturers Classification: 1. Yamaha, 208 points; 2. GASGAS, 203 p.; 3. KTM, 179 p.; 4. Kawasaki, 166 p.; 5. Honda, 156 p.; 6. Beta, 69 p.; 7. Husqvarna, 1 p.;

In MX2, Jago Geerts took the first FOX Holeshot of the day and kept leading the race until the end. The Belgian displayed a solid performance, never under pressure despite having Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Liam Everts behind him for most of the race. However Everts, who looked like he was set to finish 2nd, was overtaken by his teammate, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Andrea Adamo on the last lap. Adamo finished 2nd and Everts 3rd.

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Team’s Thibault Benistant looked sharp and was 3rd after lap 1 as he attacked a few time Everts for 2nd. However, Benistant was attacked by Adamo on lap 10 and would settle for 4th in the end. Behind him, Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Kay de Wolf who was 7th on lap 1 did everything he could to get to the top points. De Wolf also used the famous triple jump of Pietramurata to overtake, like he did to pass WZ Racing team’s Mikkel Haarup on lap 3 for 6th (Harrup finished 10th in the end). He kept going and squeezed past on the inside of Team Ship To Cycle Honda SR Motoblouz’s Emil Weckman on lap 7 for 5th where he would finish in the end. Weckman managed a very good race as he finished 8th for his first top 10 of the season.

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Roan Van de Moosdijk maintained his consistency, as he rode into the top 10 the whole race going from 8th on lap 1 to 7th after passing Haarup on lap 5. Van de Moosdijk also passed Weckman for 6th on lap 10 to remain in that position until the end. His teammate Lucas Coenen made some good passes throughout the race. He was 11 on lap 1 but showed his quality as he overtook few riders to get to 7th in the end.

Finally, Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Simon Laengenfelder made an amazing comeback after getting down early in the race and found himself 18th on lap 1. The German exhibited great determination to finally get into the top 10 on lap 10 and even got to 9th by overtaking Haarup on lap 14, where he stayed

In Race 2, Laengenfelder started very quick as he took the FOX Holeshot and rapidly edge away from Benistant 2nd. Laengenfelder showed imperious control as he won race 2.

Adamo who got the better of Everts in lap 4 to get 3rd, went for Benistant 2nd in lap 6 as the Frenchman could not match Adamo’s pace, eventually Adamo finished comfortably 2nd for a very good 2-2 to win the GP.

Everts also dug deep to first overtake Benistant for 3rd in lap 9 and then to maintain his 3rd position in front of de Wolf. Everts held his ground to finish 3rd, synonymous of the first podium of his career. De Wolf settled for 4th in the end. Benistant had to see de Wolf passed him too on lap 10 and finished 5th.

Van de Moosdijk, who found himself 7th on lap 1, went on to another solid riding to overtake Weckman in lap 4 to stay 6th until the end. Weckman had to stop the race on lap 11.

Finishing 6th and getting on the podium, Geerts made outstanding effort as he got caught on the first lap twice to find himself 21st. However the red Plate holder is a ferocious competitor and was not to give up easily. A heroic come back saw him methodically overtaking riders lap after lap to finally got to 7th place on lap 11 to stay there until the end.

Horgmo rode a pretty consistent race as he kept his 8th place from start to finish for a good 8th place. Jan Pancar from TEM JP253 KTM Racing Team also managed to get into the top 10 as after a decent start he was 10th on lap 1 and oscillate through the race to end up 10th in the end. Coenen had to fight for his place as he got an average start as he went 14th after lap 1. He had to push as we saw him do this season already to get to 9th in the end.

In the end, Andrea Adamo clinched his first GP win on his home soil while Liam Everts also got onto his first podium of his career. Jago Geerts managed with his outstanding riding in race 2, to get to the 3rd step of the podium and keep his Red Plate.

Andrea Adamo: “I have no words really, I’m so happy to get my first victory. I felt very good on the bike. I passed where I knew I was comfortable with and then I tried to control the second place in the second race as I knew I was winning the GP.”

Liam Everts: “it is really cool to be on the podium. I had so much fun on the track over the weekend. I didn’t except to come and perform that well that early but after a step in the right direction in Switzerland I managed to get my first MX2 podium”

Jago Geerts: “The first race was very good for me as I felt good and won it. I didn’t have the best start in the second race as I went down twice. But I picked it up and push to get to 7th place and 3rd on the podium which is important for the Championship”

MX2 – Grand Prix Race 1 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Jago Geerts (BEL, Yamaha), 35:33.508; 2. Andrea Adamo (ITA, KTM), +0:03.071; 3. Liam Everts (BEL, KTM), +0:03.791; 4. Thibault Benistant (FRA, Yamaha), +0:14.293; 5. Kay de Wolf (NED, Husqvarna), +0:14.905; 6. Roan Van De Moosdijk (NED, Husqvarna), +0:34.869; 7. Lucas Coenen (BEL, Husqvarna), +0:35.776; 8. Emil Weckman (FIN, Honda), +0:40.093; 9. Simon Laengenfelder (GER, GASGAS), +0:41.426; 10. Mikkel Haarup (DEN, KTM), +0:50.162;

MX2 – Grand Prix Race 2 – Top 10 Classification: 1. Simon Laengenfelder (GER, GASGAS), 35:42.114; 2. Andrea Adamo (ITA, KTM), +0:06.050; 3. Liam Everts (BEL, KTM), +0:07.273; 4. Kay de Wolf (NED, Husqvarna), +0:11.273; 5. Thibault Benistant (FRA, Yamaha), +0:13.258; 6. Roan Van De Moosdijk (NED, Husqvarna), +0:27.433; 7. Jago Geerts (BEL, Yamaha), +0:32.467; 8. Kevin Horgmo (NOR, Kawasaki), +0:34.890; 9. Lucas Coenen (BEL, Husqvarna), +0:39.245; 10. Jan Pancar (SLO, KTM), +0:52.265;

MX2 – GP Top 10 Classification: 1. Andrea Adamo (ITA, KTM), 44 points; 2. Liam Everts (BEL, KTM), 40 p.; 3. Jago Geerts (BEL, YAM), 39 p.; 4. Simon Laengenfelder (GER, GAS), 37 p.; 5. Kay de Wolf (NED, HUS), 34 p.; 6. Thibault Benistant (FRA, YAM), 34 p.; 7. Roan Van De Moosdijk (NED, HUS), 30 p.; 8. Lucas Coenen (BEL, HUS), 26 p.; 9. Kevin Horgmo (NOR, KAW), 23 p.; 10. Jan Pancar (SLO, KTM), 19 p.

MX2 – World Championship Top 10 Classification: 1. Jago Geerts (BEL, YAM), 205 points; 2. Andrea Adamo (ITA, KTM), 183 p.; 3. Thibault Benistant (FRA, YAM), 182 p.; 4. Kay de Wolf (NED, HUS), 173 p.; 5. Simon Laengenfelder (GER, GAS), 158 p.; 6. Roan Van De Moosdijk (NED, HUS), 147 p.; 7. Liam Everts (BEL, KTM), 140 p.; 8. Kevin Horgmo (NOR, KAW), 119 p.; 9. Lucas Coenen (BEL, HUS), 102 p.; 10. Jan Pancar (SLO, KTM), 85 p.;

MX2 – Manufacturers Classification: 1. Yamaha, 220 points; 2. KTM, 185 p.; 3. Husqvarna, 184 p.; 4. GASGAS, 158 p.; 5. Kawasaki, 120 p.; 6. Honda, 76 p.; 7. Fantic, 12 p.;

MXGP OF TRENTINO QUICK FACTS:

Circuit length: 1570m

Type of ground: Hard Pack

Temperature: 18°

Weather conditions: Sunny

Weekend Crowd Attendance: 31,500

