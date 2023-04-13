World will be watching as EWC season 2023 revs up for action

Search
Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

World Will Be Watching As Ewc Season 2023 Revs Up For ActionThe FIM Endurance World Championship will provide another live extravaganza in 2023 with 10 broadcasters bringing live coverage to viewers in 75 countries.

In addition, highlights and news coverage of all EWC races will be shown in 121 additional countries, meaning the all-action EWC can be watched in 196 countries around the world in 2023.

Starting with this week’s 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans, live coverage of the EWC will be shown on Eurosport, beIN Sports Asia, L’Équipe (France), FOX Australia, J SPORT (Japan), Recast (including Canada, USA, countries in Africa, the Middle East and North Africa region and Latin America), RTBF (Belgium), RTL Luxembourg, Servus (Switzerland) and Sportsmax (Caribbean).

Eurosport’s live coverage will be shown in 54 countries, including Austria, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, while the nine countries showing beIN Sports Asia’s live EWC include Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, among others.

Uninterrupted live coverage of the 24 Heures Motos will be available on Eurosport Player with Eurosport 2 in France showing broadcasting non-stop coverage from 14h45 on 15 April to 15h30 on 16 April.

EWC highlights will be shown in beIN Sports across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, on FOX and Direct TV in South America, on Supersports in Sub-Saharan Africa, on TV3 in the Baltics and XSports in Ukraine.

For more info check out our dedicated Endurance World Championship News page Endurance World Championship

or visit the official Endurance World Championship website fimewc.com

