MotoGP Court of Appeal grants stay of execution in Marquez's case

MotoGP Court of Appeal grants stay of execution in Marquez’s case

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

On 26 March 2023, in the MotoGP™ Race of the Grande Premio Tissot de Portugal, the FIM MotoGP™ Stewards Panel imposed a Double Long Lap Penalty on Mr Marc Marquez, Rider #93.

On 28 March 2023, the same FIM MotoGP™ Stewards Panel notified the Application of the Sanction imposed on the rider to clarify the scope of its applicability.

Following the appeal from the rider and the HRC – Repsol Honda Team against the Application of the Sanction, the FIM Appeal Stewards decided to refer the case to the MotoGP Court of Appeal on 29 March 2023.

As a result, the MotoGP Court of Appeal ruled on the request to stay the execution of the Application of the Sanction submitted by the Appellants.

A decision granting the stay of execution of the Application of the Sanction was rendered on 12 April 2023 and notified the same day to the Appellants. A final decision on the appeal will be rendered in due course.

Read the full decision of the MotoGP Court of Appeal below.

DECISION OF THE MotoGP COURT OF APPEAL

