MotoGP Court of Appeal grants stay of execution in Marquez’s case

On 26 March 2023, in the MotoGP™ Race of the Grande Premio Tissot de Portugal, the FIM MotoGP™ Stewards Panel imposed a Double Long Lap Penalty on Mr Marc Marquez, Rider #93.

On 28 March 2023, the same FIM MotoGP™ Stewards Panel notified the Application of the Sanction imposed on the rider to clarify the scope of its applicability.

Following the appeal from the rider and the HRC – Repsol Honda Team against the Application of the Sanction, the FIM Appeal Stewards decided to refer the case to the MotoGP Court of Appeal on 29 March 2023.

As a result, the MotoGP Court of Appeal ruled on the request to stay the execution of the Application of the Sanction submitted by the Appellants.

A decision granting the stay of execution of the Application of the Sanction was rendered on 12 April 2023 and notified the same day to the Appellants. A final decision on the appeal will be rendered in due course.

Read the full decision of the MotoGP Court of Appeal below.

DECISION OF THE MotoGP™ COURT OF APPEAL

For more MotoGP info checkout our dedicated MotoGP News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website www.motogp.com