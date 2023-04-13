Dainese Seeker Gore-Tex boots now in stock at UK dealers

Seek no more for the ideal adventure touring boots as Dainese has the answer, the Seeker Gore-Tex® boots – and they’re now available in UK dealers.

The Dainese Seeker Gore-Tex® boots are made from a premium leather construction consisting of a full grain cowhide leather in the upper and split leather inserts on the internal side. The Gore-Tex® performance membrane keep feet dry and fresh while maintaining high levels of resistance and protection.

Protection is paramount to Dainese and the Seeker Gore-Tex® boots are testament to that. Certified to CE – Cat. II – EN 13634 Standard and IPS optional test, the boots have Flex Dynamic Armour injected TPU frontal protection, Pro-Armor shin protectors and rigid inserts on the ankles. The strength and stiffness of the tread make Seeker Gore-Tex® suitable for the road and off-road, always guaranteeing the utmost balance and comfort.

For comfort the Seeker Gore-Tex® boots offer calf adjustments with straps and flexible joints. The ‘Quick Lacing System’ and two adjustable metal buckles offer a safe and secure closure.

The Seeker Gore-Tex® boots are available with RRP of £399.95, in sizes EU38-48 and riders can choose between the Black or Green colourways.

Dainese is supplied to UK dealers through Nevis Marketing, to locate your nearest Dainese dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com or call 01425 478936.