Richa Phantom 3 now available in dealers

The Phantom 3 has a waterproof 8,000mm Aquashell LTZ membrane and is made from a mix of high abrasion resistant textiles that have been combined with ripstop, with safety stitching in high-risk zones.

The EN 17092-3:2020 AA Rated jacket features Richa’s Airtech Control System to provide ventilation in at key areas and there are air ventilation zips at the lower sleeves so the jacket can be adapted to the rider’s preference. D3O L1 protection can be found at the shoulders and elbows which can be upgraded to Ghost or Level 2 if desired and there is a central back protector also upgradable to Viper Level 1 or Level 2. An optional D3O chest protector Level 1 can be added.

There’s a detachable thermal lining for optimal insulation, accordion stretch panels at the elbows and an adjustable sleeve cuff width. There are adjustable straps at the waist and upper arm and a storm flap behind the central zipper for extra comfort. Soft neoprene fabric finishes the collar and sleeve ends.

Riders can take all their essentials with them thanks to the two outside pockets, one napoleon pocket three inside pockets. There is a short connection zipper to connect the jacket with any compatible Richa trousers.

The Phantom 3 jacket is available in men’s sizes S-6XL and riders can choose from three colourways Black, Black/Dark and Black/Yellow. The jacket is also available in women’s sizes S-4XL in colours Black and Black/Yellow. The Phantom jacket has an RRP from £199.99 for both men and women.

For more information on the Richa range or to locate your nearest Richa UK stockist, visit www.nevis.uk.com or call 01425 478936.

