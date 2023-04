Dessoy & Belford take victories in close season opener at Silverstone

Two close first encounters see two different winners start the season on top in the R&G British Talent Cup.

Harrison Dessoy (Microlise Cresswell Racing/Eastern Garage Racing) won the first R&G British Talent Cup race of the season after fighting at the front throughout, the number 55 at the head of the train when a Red Flag brought an early end to proceedings on Lap 15. Another who’d been in serious contention throughout, Amanuel Brinton (Kovara Projects/RS Racing), took second and was classified just a tenth back, with reigning Champion Johnny Garness (VisionTrack Racing Team) completing the podium after an impressive ride through the field from the back of the grid.

After an infringement at the end of qualifying, Garness had been demoted to the back and faced a mountain ahead as some seriously fast faces prepared to launch from the first two rows. When they did it was Sullivan Mounsey (Wilson Racing/Maddison Media) who took the holeshot, but it was immediately a big group fight for top honours at the front.

Mounsey was also a protagonist in the Red Flag incident through no fault of his own, with a crash for Rhys Stephenson (Kovara Projects/RS Racing) also collecting the number 4. Mounsey was unhurt in the incident, and Stephenson suffered a broken wrist so is now sidelined until healed after a tough start to the season for the number 23.

When that happened, it was Dessoy leading the way after an impressive opener for the number 55, and he takes another win and those first 25 points of the year. Brinton began his season as he means to go on with a podium first time out, with Garness’ ride for glory through the field rewarded with a third place.

Harley McCabe (McCabe Racing) was fourth, with Evan Belford (City Lifting/RS Racing) and Lucas Brown (Amphibian Scaffolding/SP125 Racing) next up. Ollie Walker (Wright Morgan/SP125 Racing) was ever so close to Brown when the flag went out, with Julian Correa (Microlise Cresswell Racing), impressive newcomer Ryan Frost (Talentum Motorsport by Azure Notions) and Charlie Huntingford (Opteven Mototechniks) completing the top ten.

For more info checkout our dedicated British Talent Cup News page

Or visit the official British Talent Cup website britishtalentcup.com