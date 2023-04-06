Moto Guzzi Open House Returns From 7th till 10th September 2023

After the great centenary celebrations, Moto Guzzi Open House returns, at Mandello Del Lario from 7th till 10th September 2023.

Moto Guzzi inaugurates its new century by rallying thousands of lovers of these legendary motorcycles, which are coming home to celebrate a new chapter in the story of a great shared passion together.

There will be four days of celebration, music, entertainment, engines and fun, with the museum and doors of moto guzzi open to visitors.

Moto Guzzi’s days of celebration are back in September. The 2023 edition of Moto Guzzi Open House will be held in Mandello del Lario from 7th till 10th September.

After the great centenary celebrations in September last year, Moto Guzzi is rallying all its enthusiasts to begin a new, captivating century of history.

In the second weekend of September, the Mandello del Lario factory, a real Mecca for every motorcycle enthusiast, will open its doors to welcome and entertain thousands of motorcyclists, arriving from all over the world in keeping with tradition. Many families and tourists will join them, for the chance to experience a great party in the extraordinary setting of the eastern branch of Lake Como at the end of summer.

As always, the schedule for the days will be packed with characteristic events and initiatives, the village in the factory will be the traditional focal point for the celebrations, and the Moto Guzzi museum, recently renovated and with its entire magnificent motorcycle collection completely restored, will be a must for thousands of visitors.

As always, the Moto Guzzi celebration will involve the whole Mandello del Lario community: the Municipality and public are ready to make the weekend of celebration unforgettable, with venues and shops open to offer every guest at the 2023 Open House the warmest of welcomes.

