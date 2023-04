Acerbis – X-fit Future Level 2 Body Armour

Protective summer / winter underwear

Highly breathable Dryarn technology fabric with incredible elasticity and softness

Bacteriostatic

Side zip closure

Compatible with Neck Brace

Removable P.O.I. technology protections in Visco – Elastic material

Chest / back / shoulder / elbow protectors more ergonomic, soft and thin

Added Memory Foam hips protection

New “cold hand” woven fabric

Mesh fabric is fitted at the highest perspiration points (arms / hips / armpits / chest / back) for optimal ventilation.



BODY PROTECTION

Chest protection with EN 1621-3 LEVEL 2 approval

Back protector with EN-1621-2 EC LEVEL 2 approval

Shoulder and elbow protection extended in soft material with EN-1621-1 EC LEVEL 2 approval

Hip protectors in two-layer viscoelastic perforated material

PRODUCT DETAILS

JACKET: | Polypropylene 55% | Polyamide 40% | Elastane 5% | PROTECTIONS: | Polyurethane 100%

Made In: Italy

SIZES

S/M 063 | L/XL 067 | XXL 069