Bimota Uk Dealer Network Officially Launched

With the 2025 range making its debut at the London Motorcycle Show earlier this year, we are pleased to confirm the launch of a new dealer network, with five locations across the country ready to commence selling the exciting KB998 Rimini, KB4 and Tesi H2 Tera.

The new bimota dealer network is located throughout the UK, as far south as Chelmsford through to Leeds and even Scotland, with that dealership to be appointed soon. This ensures that prospective customers will not have to travel far to see the stunning range of machines that are aimed firmly at customers who enjoy unique engineering and high-quality, high-end motorcycles.

The full list of dealers includes:

bimota by Signature Moto

bimota by Cobb & Jagger

bimota by Chris Walker Motorcycles

bimota by Hyside Motorcycles

bimota by M&P

These five initial dealers will open their doors this month, offering a three model range including the World Superbike-spec KB998 Rimini, the same machine raced by Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani this season. Built to order, this incredible feat of engineering is for track use only and is priced at £37,777.

For road riders, the retro-styled bimota KB4 is inspired by the brand’s rich heritage and offers incredible performance and handling. The KB4 is priced at £31,269, and each dealer will have a demo unit available for test rides.

The supercharged Tesi H2 Tera sports tourer machine completes the range, with the bimota hub steering system and a raft of proven electronics, that will arrive during June.

Craig Watson, Sales & Marketing Manager at Kawasaki Motors UK:

“We are excited to be taking over the distribution of bimota in the UK and are pleased to welcome the five dealers on board to help us bring this unique brand to a raft of new customers. The three models in the range we believe offer something different from any other machine currently on the market and both ourselves and our newly formed dealer network are ready to welcome customers through the door.”