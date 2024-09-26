Experience the NEW BSB ride Sim Challenge at Motorcycle Live 2024

Get ready for an all-new, adrenaline-fuelled experience at this year’s AMPLIFIED Motorcycle Live. Get ready for an all-new, adrenaline-fuelled experience at this year’s AMPLIFIED Motorcycle Live.

In an exciting new addition, MCL24 will feature the ‘BSB ride Sim Challenge’, an immersive race simulation allowing visitors to set their fastest time around Donington Park for the chance to win money-can’t–buy-prizes – including two VIP tickets courtesy of Pata Prometeon Yamaha World Superbike Team.

This unique FREE experience will give fans the thrill of high-speed racing as they tackle the Donington track aboard a superbike mounted on advanced racing simulators (also used by professional racers for training). With multiple races a day – visitors can race against each other in the UK’s first-ever simulator race grid.

British Superbike fans will be pleased to hear that attending riders on BSB Day on Sunday 17th November will be encouraged to jump aboard the simulator themselves for some fun, but there’s no doubt there will be an element of competition across the field to be top of the leaderboard.

James Whitham shared his excitement about the new attraction and being back at the show: “I’m really looking forward to seeing the new race simulator. They’re the real deal, used by some of the top-level pros for training. I might even get on there myself to see how I measure up and see if some of the old magic is still there!”

The BSB ride Sim Challenge is just one of the highlights at MCL24, held from 16-24 November at the NEC, Birmingham. The recently-announced Festival Zone will find its home in Hall 4, featuring jaw-dropping freestyle MX stunts, Moto Trials and a diverse range of street food vendors will be providing the refreshments. And that’s not all, the ‘Expert Lab’, fronted by TV personality Grace Webb, will host a packed schedule of engaging, informative and entertaining sessions so visitors can walk away with new insights, a fresh perspective, or a newly sparked passion.

Tickets are on sale now at www.motorcyclelive.co.uk – and they’re currently frozen at last year’s prices – so book now.