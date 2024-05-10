Saturday, May 11, 2024
Newsletter
Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride '24
All

Top 5 This Week

BMCRC (Bemsee) – Round 3 Snetterton Race Report

Latest NewsRacingBemsee
2 min.read
Bmcrc (bemsee) - Round 3 Snetterton Race Report

While BSB returned to home soil at Oulton Park at the weekend, Bemsee provided bank holiday weekend entertainment for motorcycle racing fans on the other side of the country, with round three of the season taking place at Snetterton from 3-5 May.

In the ACU Team Green Junior Cup and Senior Ninjas Phil Atkinson secured all four wins overall and with them a complete set of Senior class wins. Marley Mackenzie was three times second to take  three victories in the Junior category, with Luca Wilkinson’s efforts giving him a well-deserved second-place finish in the final race, to secure the top spot in the Junior class.

As usual it was a nail-biting series of races in the MRO Minitwins, which provided some of the most gripping battles of the weekend. Darren Dowds set pole and converted it into three wins, each time taking the chequered flag less than a second ahead of his rivals. However, it was David Lindemann who emerged victorious in the final race.

Bmcrc (bemsee) - Round 3 Snetterton Race ReportSebastian Baran dominated the rookie races, clinching all four wins.

Anthony Johnson rode his Inta Motorcycle Services Yamaha R6 to three victories, with Matt Pallett securing one win on his Kawasaki. Jake Kourtie and Rhys Forrest split the Clubman wins evenly, while Paul Bloomfield bagged three Rookie victories.

It was another perfect weekend for Josh Wainwright in the Reactive Parts MRO Powerbikes,  with pole position and subsequently four flawless victories aboard his JW MOT Centre Honda Fireblade, which extended his season’s tally to an impressive 11.

Callum Manley took three Clubman victories, while Steven Butterworth dominated the Retro 1000 class with four wins. Dan Chamberlain’s excellent performances in the Rookie races earned him four victories.

On three wheels George Holden and Oscar Lawrence emerged victorious in both of Saturday’s races, and with the overall wins they took two F1 wins. The Kirby pairing of Paul and Tom and the Ryan and Callum Crowe duo claimed a victory apiece in races three and four, with the latter securing the F2 honours.

Bmcrc (bemsee) - Round 3 Snetterton Race ReportKevin Wholey’s dominance was on full display in the DFDS Yamaha Past Masters as he swept all four races, making it 11 wins from 12 races so far this season.

Matt Wetherall was unstoppable aboard his Suzuki GSX-R600 in the Clothing Kings Thunderbike Sport class, as he claimed victory in all four races, while Steven Butterworth was equally dominant in the Alf’s Motorcycles Thunderbike Ultra races aboard his Yamaha R1.

In the TW Suspension Thunderbike Extreme races Andrew Saunders and David May engaged notched two wins apiece.

Craig Howton claimed  three Supertwin victories, with the other going the way of Philip Baker.

Bmcrc (bemsee) - Round 3 Snetterton Race ReportIn the Modality BMZRC 250 MZs there were three winners from four races. Louis Kershaw emerged victorious twice, as Alexander Mann and Andrew Wales took a win each.

Andrew Gill’s Formula 400 pole position was followed by a commanding performance, as he raced to a trio of victories. However, a twist of fate saw him drop out on the opening lap of the final race, allowing Nick Smith to seize the opportunity and claim victory.

In a guest appearance of the GP Originals, Phil Atkinson added four wins to his already impressive haul in the Senior Ninja series.

Report by The British Motorcycle Racing Club

Alfs Motorcycles

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
WorldWCR launches inaugural season with first test at Cremona Circuit
Next article
Oulton Park Ignites Supersport Championship Battles

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Pole man Quiles and Salmela the ones to beat after Rookies Le Mans Qualifying

Latest News 0
A hot afternoon, already a packed crowd and 25...

Martin outpaces Pecco with new lap record as Marquez faces Q1

Latest News 0
The stage is set for another super Saturday with...

Garcia grabs top honours from Lopez on Friday

Latest News 0
It was an exciting Friday afternoon in Moto2™ with...

Most Popular

Pole man Quiles and Salmela the ones to beat after Rookies Le Mans Qualifying

Latest News 0
A hot afternoon, already a packed crowd and 25...

Martin outpaces Pecco with new lap record as Marquez faces Q1

Latest News 0
The stage is set for another super Saturday with...

Garcia grabs top honours from Lopez on Friday

Latest News 0
It was an exciting Friday afternoon in Moto2™ with...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Pole Man Quiles And Salmela The Ones To Beat After Rookies Le Mans Qualifying

Pole man Quiles and Salmela the ones to beat after Rookies...

Frank Duggan - 0