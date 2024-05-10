Bmcrc (bemsee) - Round 3 Snetterton Race Report

While BSB returned to home soil at Oulton Park at the weekend, Bemsee provided bank holiday weekend entertainment for motorcycle racing fans on the other side of the country, with round three of the season taking place at Snetterton from 3-5 May.

In the ACU Team Green Junior Cup and Senior Ninjas Phil Atkinson secured all four wins overall and with them a complete set of Senior class wins. Marley Mackenzie was three times second to take three victories in the Junior category, with Luca Wilkinson’s efforts giving him a well-deserved second-place finish in the final race, to secure the top spot in the Junior class.

As usual it was a nail-biting series of races in the MRO Minitwins, which provided some of the most gripping battles of the weekend. Darren Dowds set pole and converted it into three wins, each time taking the chequered flag less than a second ahead of his rivals. However, it was David Lindemann who emerged victorious in the final race.

Sebastian Baran dominated the rookie races, clinching all four wins.

Anthony Johnson rode his Inta Motorcycle Services Yamaha R6 to three victories, with Matt Pallett securing one win on his Kawasaki. Jake Kourtie and Rhys Forrest split the Clubman wins evenly, while Paul Bloomfield bagged three Rookie victories.

It was another perfect weekend for Josh Wainwright in the Reactive Parts MRO Powerbikes, with pole position and subsequently four flawless victories aboard his JW MOT Centre Honda Fireblade, which extended his season’s tally to an impressive 11.

Callum Manley took three Clubman victories, while Steven Butterworth dominated the Retro 1000 class with four wins. Dan Chamberlain’s excellent performances in the Rookie races earned him four victories.

On three wheels George Holden and Oscar Lawrence emerged victorious in both of Saturday’s races, and with the overall wins they took two F1 wins. The Kirby pairing of Paul and Tom and the Ryan and Callum Crowe duo claimed a victory apiece in races three and four, with the latter securing the F2 honours.

Kevin Wholey’s dominance was on full display in the DFDS Yamaha Past Masters as he swept all four races, making it 11 wins from 12 races so far this season.

Matt Wetherall was unstoppable aboard his Suzuki GSX-R600 in the Clothing Kings Thunderbike Sport class, as he claimed victory in all four races, while Steven Butterworth was equally dominant in the Alf’s Motorcycles Thunderbike Ultra races aboard his Yamaha R1.

In the TW Suspension Thunderbike Extreme races Andrew Saunders and David May engaged notched two wins apiece.

Craig Howton claimed three Supertwin victories, with the other going the way of Philip Baker.

In the Modality BMZRC 250 MZs there were three winners from four races. Louis Kershaw emerged victorious twice, as Alexander Mann and Andrew Wales took a win each.

Andrew Gill’s Formula 400 pole position was followed by a commanding performance, as he raced to a trio of victories. However, a twist of fate saw him drop out on the opening lap of the final race, allowing Nick Smith to seize the opportunity and claim victory.

In a guest appearance of the GP Originals, Phil Atkinson added four wins to his already impressive haul in the Senior Ninja series.

