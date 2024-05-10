Oulton Park Ignites Supersport Championship Battles

The Quattro Group British Supersport & GP2 / HEL Supersport Cup classes provided a weekend filled with close competition and remarkable performances at Oulton Park. From the early stages of Free Practice to the final chequered flag, riders pushed their limits, resulting in thrilling battles throughout the field.

In Free Practice, Luke Stapleford (Macadam Triumph Racing) set the benchmark with a best lap time of 1:37.168, closely followed by Benjamin Currie (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) and Jack Kennedy (Honda Racing UK). The top three were separated by just 0.243 seconds, hinting at the intense competition to come.

Qualifying saw Stapleford maintain his top spot, securing pole position with a lap time of 1:37.132. Currie and Kennedy continued to apply pressure, finishing second and third, respectively. In the GP2 class, Jack Nixon (Kramer Racing) claimed the top spot, while Cameron Hall on board his Kawasaki (Triple M Powered by Nationwide Electrical) led the way in the HEL Supersport Cup.

The Last Chance Qualifying (LCQ) race added an extra layer of excitement to the weekend, with riders battling for a spot in the main races. David Brook riding the Triumph (Brook Suspension) emerged victorious, followed by Lucca Allen (Team FR89) in the GP2 class and Harry Cook (ROKiT Rookies Kawasaki) in the HEL Supersport Cup. Cook’s third-place finish meant he narrowly missed out on a spot in the main races, showcasing the intensity of the competition.

In the Sprint Race, Stapleford, Currie, and Kennedy engaged in a fierce battle for the top spot. Stapleford ultimately claimed victory, crossing the line just 0.437 seconds ahead of Currie, with Kennedy completing the podium. Harry Truelove (Astro-JJR Suzuki) and Eugene McManus (ROKiT Haslam Racing Ducati) rounded out the top five.

Sprint Race Top 10:

Luke Stapleford (Triumph – Macadam Triumph Racing) Benjamin Currie (Ducati – Oxford Products Racing Ducati) Jack Kennedy (Honda – Honda Racing UK) Harry Truelove (Suzuki – Astro-JJR Suzuki) Eugene McManus (Ducati – ROKiT Haslam Racing Ducati) TJ Toms (Yamaha – R&R Racing) Rhys Irwin (Suzuki – Astro-JJR Suzuki) Brad Perie (Kawasaki – Gearlink Kawasaki) Joe Francis (Ducati – Ready4Racing Vision Team) Alastair Seeley (Yamaha – Binch Pro Yamaha)

The Feature Race saw another close battle at the front, with Currie managing to turn the tables on Stapleford, who had an unfortunate highside early in the race for a DNF. Currie took the win by a margin of 1.614 seconds over Kennedy, with McManus completing the podium. Rhys Irwin (Astro-JJR Suzuki) and Truelove (Truelove Brothers Racing Suzuki) had a thrilling battle for fourth and fifth, with Irwin ultimately coming out on top.

In the GP2 class, Owen Jenner (Kramer Racing) secured victories in both the Sprint and Feature Races, while Adon Davie (Ducati – JDF Racing) and Cameron Hall claimed wins in the HEL Supersport Cup during the Sprint and Feature Races, respectively.

Race 2 Top 10:

Benjamin Currie (Ducati – Oxford Products Racing Ducati) Jack Kennedy (Honda – Honda Racing UK) Eugene McManus (Ducati – ROKiT Haslam Racing Ducati) Rhys Irwin (Suzuki – Astro-JJR Suzuki) Harry Truelove (Suzuki – Astro-JJR Suzuki) Alastair Seeley (Yamaha – Binch Pro Yamaha) Shane Richardson (Suzuki – Astro-JJR Hippo Suzuki) Brad Perie (Kawasaki – Gearlink Kawasaki) Matt Truelove (Suzuki – Truelove Brothers Racing) Owen Jenner (Kramer – Kramer Racing) – GP2 Class

Supersport Riders Championship Standings: After the races at Oulton Park, Jack Kennedy leads the Supersport Riders Championship with 78 points, closely followed by Ben Currie with 77 points. Luke Stapleford sits third with 72 points. Harry Truelove (60 points) and Brad Perie (56 points) round out the top five.

GP2 Riders Championship Standings: In the GP2 class, Owen Jenner holds a commanding lead with 97 points, having secured victories in both races at Oulton Park. Jack Nixon sits second with 69 points, while Lucca Allen is third with 62 points.

HEL Supersport Cup Championship Standings: Adon Davie leads the HEL Supersport Cup Championship with 50 points after claiming victories in both races at Oulton Park. Cameron Hall sits second with 42 points, having secured a win and a second-place finish. Joe Farragher is third with 40 points.

As the Quattro Group British Supersport & GP2 / HEL Supersport Cup classes leave Oulton Park, the championship battles are shaping up to be highly competitive. With the next round at Donington Park fast approaching, riders and teams will be working hard to gain any advantage they can in the pursuit of victory and championship glory. The intense battles and close finishes witnessed at Oulton Park are just a taste of what’s to come in this thrilling championship.