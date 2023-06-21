BMW Motorrad celebrates one millionth GS with boxer engine.

World premiere of the new BMW R 1300 GS on 28 September 2023 at BMW Motorrad Welt in Berlin.

Today, on 21 June 2023, the 1,000,000th GS equipped with a boxer engine rolled off the production line at the BMW Motorrad plant in Berlin-Spandau – a BMW R 1250 GS.

BMW motorcycles have been manufactured in Berlin since 1969 and the BMW Motorrad GS models with boxer engines since 1980. Elemental, authentic motorcycles, which possess incomparable all-round qualities have spurred on countless motorbike enthusiasts on trips to distant countries, spectacular adventure trips and expeditions to the remotest regions of our planet over the past decades. The latest edition of the now legendary BMW GS with boxer engine – the R 1300 GS – will be presented on 28 September 2023 at the grand opening of the new BMW Motorrad Welt in Berlin.

The BMW GS with boxer engine: The legendary combination of road, off-road and long-haul expertise.

Dr. Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad: “With the R 80 G/S and its unique combination of on-road and off-road suitability, everyday qualities and long-distance touring abilities, BMW Motorrad created the new motorcycle genre of touring enduros in 1980. The BMW GS with boxer engine became an icon, which achieved global success in this segment. What is more: The BMW GS became a legend and at the same time an indispensable cornerstone in the BMW Motorrad model range. Its outstanding talents, such as dynamic riding performance, brawny off-road qualities, superior long-distance comfort and enormous robustness, have since been continuously developed by BMW Motorrad and transferred to other BMW Motorrad model series with great success. I am therefore very pleased that today, and especially in our “100 Years of BMW Motorrad” anniversary year, we are able to contribute a major milestone to the corporate history of the BMW Group with the one millionth BMW GS motorbike with a boxer engine. I am equally pleased that the unique history of BMW Motorrad models with boxer engines will soon be supplemented by an exciting chapter with numerous innovations with the new R 1300 GS.”

The one millionth BMW GS with a boxer engine is an R 1250 GS in Triple Black Style and was duly celebrated today, 21 June 2023, during a works meeting at the BMW Motorrad plant in Berlin-Spandau.

The new BMW R 1300 GS: Premiere at the opening ceremony of BMW Motorrad Welt Berlin on 28 September 2023.

The celebrations marking the 100th anniversary of BMW Motorrad are continuing at pace. After the big party at the BMW Motorrad Days, where thousands of motorcycle fans from all over the world are expected from 7 to 9 July 2023, BMW Motorrad Welt will officially open its doors on 28 September. In the new “heart of the brand” – located directly next to the BMW Motorrad plant site in Berlin-Spandau – the eagerly awaited new BMW R 1300 GS will be presented at an exclusive opening event. Interested fans will have the opportunity to follow the opening ceremony via livestream on the BMW Group and BMW Motorrad social media channels. From 30 September 2023, BMW Motorrad Welt in Berlin will then be open to all visitors.

The BMW R 80 G/S: Initial spark for a new motorcycle segment.

In autumn 1980 BMW Motorrad presented the R 80 G/S, a motorcycle which combined two very special areas of riding for the first time: Off-road and on-road. What began with 798 cubic centimetres of displacement and 50 hp has developed over more than four decades into a fascinating high-tech touring enduro of the calibre of the current BMW R 1250 GS. Complemented by state-of-the-art chassis technology and electronic control systems such as ABS, traction control, engine drag torque control, semi-active suspension and a great deal more. It is also thanks to this ongoing and consistent advancement that the BMW GS models with boxer engine have advanced to become the most sought-after touring enduros in the world to this day.

