Ktm Introduces An All-new Hardenduro Model To The 2024 Enduro Line-up

With many decades of success at the world’s toughest hard enduro races, along with the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship, KTM introduces a dedicated HARDENDURO model to its unrivaled 2024 KTM EXC range.

In celebration of the most challenging hard enduro races on earth, KTM has released the 2024 KTM 300 EXC HARDENDURO, positioning itself at the top end of the KTM Enduro model range.

Well known German hard enduro rider Manuel Lettenbichler has already given the 2024 KTM 300 EXC HARDENDURO his stamp of approval, having taken the 2022 Hard Enduro World Championship title, and opening his 2023 campaign with wins at RED BULL Erzbergrodeo and Xross Hard Enduro Rally. Without doubt, the 2024 KTM 300 EXC HARDENDURO has some serious pedigree.

Using the all-new 2024 KTM 300 EXC as a baseline, the KTM 300 EXC HARDENDURO is engineered with feedback from top extreme enduro riders to provide the ultimate READY TO RACE Enduro machine available, directly from the dealership floor.

The 2024 KTM 300 EXC HARDENDURO is specially built to tackle tough terrain and features a slew of special protection parts, including closed hand guards, clutch slave cylinder protection, composite skid plate and brake disc guards to withstand the most extreme racing scenarios imaginable.



Along with an all-new frame, closed-cartridge suspension, refined bodywork, and industry-leading TBI technology, the 2024 KTM 300 EXC HARDENDURO also features additional parts such as:

New model-specific graphics

Orange frame

HARDENDURO bar pad

Soft, grey ODI lock-on grips

Ribbed diamante factory seat

Map-selection switch

Factory frame protector set

Factory wheelset, featuring black D.I.D rims, black spokes, orange-anodized hubs, and orange-anodized nipples

Metzeler 6 Days Extreme tyres

Wrap-around handguards

Radiator fan

Orange-anodized CNC machined triple clamps

Composite skid plate

Floating front brake disc with composite front brake disc guard

Solid rear brake disc, with safety wire and orange rear brake disc guard

Orange Supersprox stealth rear sprocket

Orange-anodized oil plug

Orange-anodized clutch slave cylinder protection

Front and rear pull straps

The all-new 2024 KTM 300 EXC HARDENDURO will be available at authorized KTM dealers from July onwards. For more information, visit ktm.com

For more KTM Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page KTM Motorcycles UK News

or head to the official KTM Motorcycles UK website www.ktm.com/en-gb.html