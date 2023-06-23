Masia makes his mark on Friday

It’s advantage Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) as the Motul TT Assen kicks off the weekend with Moto3™ Practice.

The Spaniard put down a 1:41.579 to keep the field at arm’s length, with Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team) 0.350s behind. Just 0.053s behind his fellow Italian was Romano Fenati (Rivacold Snipers Team) whose wide, swooping lines are playing perfectly to the fast, flowing characteristics of the Assen circuit.

As the clock counted down to the chequered flag a flurry of fast laps came flying in during Practice 2. David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) and Xavier Artigas (CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP) put the hammer down to secure 4th and 5th respectively, with rookie David Alonso (Valresa GASGAS Aspar M3) rounding out the top 6 ahead of Riccardo Rossi (SIC58 Squadra Corse).

The intense rush for a time attack caught out Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets MSI) as the Brazilian crashed out with 3 minutes to go for the 2nd time in the afternoon. The youngster just managed enough to secure P8 on combined times. Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) is down in P9, just ahead of Championship leader Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) who suffered a crash at Turn 16 with just under 30 minutes of P2 remaining.

Moto3™ continues on Saturday, make sure not to miss any of the action with Practice 3 at 08:40 and qualifying at 12:50 local time (GMT +2).

Moto3 Top 4 – Combined Practice – Dutch GP

1. Jaume MASIA – SPA – Leopard Racing – 1’41.579

2. Stefano NEPA – ITA – Angeluss MTA Team – +0.350

3. Romano FENATI – ITA – Rivacold Snipers Team – +0.403

4. Diogo MOREIRA – BRA – MT Helmets – MSI – +0.423

20. Scott OGDEN – GBR – VisionTrack Racing Team – +1.323

24. Joshua WHATLEY – GBR – VisionTrack Racing Team – +1.510

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com