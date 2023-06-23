Torres, Ferrari & Granado on the front row as Casadei loses pole

A tyre pressure penalty for Casadei puts him P10 as some big rivals move up.

As qualifying for Round 4 of the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship concluded at the Motul TT Assen, it was Mattia Casadei (HP Pons Los40) who flew through Q1 to snatch pole at the iconic Cathedral of Speed. But it wasn’t to be for the Italian as a tyre pressure penalty sees the lap on which they didn’t comply – his best effort in Q2 – scrubbed off. So instead, it’s points leader Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team) who will head the grid ahead of closest challenger in the standings, Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE™), and previous Assen winner Eric Granado (LCR E-Team).

Row 2 will now be impressive rookie Randy Krummenacher (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™) ahead of Mugello Race 1 winner Andrea Mantovani (RNF MotoE™ Team) and Alessandro Zaccone (Tech3 E-Racing), who was through to Q2 directly once again as his comeback continues gathering momentum.

It didn’t go to plan for most recent winner Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™) as the Spaniard failed to find his way into Q2 and will start both races from 12th on the grid. Casadei will start tenth.

Race 1 gets underway at 12:15 (GMT +2) before the second showdown fires up at 16:10!

MotoE Top 4 – Qualifying – Dutch GP

1. Jordi TORRES – SPA – Openbank Aspar Team – +0.169*

2. Matteo FERRARI – ITA – Felo Gresini MotoE – +0.223

3. Eric GRANADO – BRA – LCR E-Team – +0.249

4. Randy KRUMMENACHER – SWI – Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE – +0.326

*Tyre pressure penalty for pole man demoted to 10th – 1. Mattia CASADEI – ITA – HP Pons Los40 – +1’40.574

