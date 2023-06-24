Bezzecchi denies Bagnaia to become 13th different polesitter in a row at Assen

The number 72 is back in the game, denying Bagnaia as Marini completes the front row, Quartararo has his best qualifying of the year – and Martin takes P10

Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) set a stunning new lap record to take pole at the Motul TT Assen, becoming the 13th different polesitter in a row at the track in the process. And it’s lucky for some! His 1’31.472 was enough to pip reigning Champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) by just 0.061 though, with Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) completing an all-Italian front row. And only just, as the number 10 denies Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) by an infinitesimal 0.041. Still, it’s the Frenchman’s best qualifying of the season so far as the grid at Assen sets us up for a stunner!

Q1: Zarco and Oliveira shine, Bastianini and Marquez clash

A superstar train rolled out for Q1 with Zarco at its head, Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) tucked in behind and Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) shadowing both. As they crossed the line Zarco went top and Morbidelli second, but Marquez slotted into fourth behind Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing MotoGP™), who’d also been just behind the train.

Zarco then pulled off line and Morbidelli followed, and Marquez headed back into the pits as Bastianini lit up the timing screens with some red sectors. The Italian lost out in the final part of the lap though – and then the lap was also cancelled for track limits. By this point, Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) was leading the way, but he was then deposed by Miguel Oliveira (CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP™ Team). Zarco then put in another flying lap to take over – and by three and a half tenths in a show of some serious speed form the Frenchman.

Pitlane went quiet as the field prepared to another crack at it, and this time Marquez tucked in behind Bastianini – but early on the number 23 had to call time on the lap early after saving a big moment. And time was running out. Meanwhile, Oliveira was setting red sectors again as Di Giannantonio took over in second… with everything very much undecided. But then came the drama.

As Bastianini dropped anchor, Marquez slowed up too, and then the two collided as the Repsol Honda hit the back of the Ducati rider. The number 93 was out, and Bastianini wasn’t going to have time for another lap either.

That left Zarco unthreatened at the top, with Oliveira taking the second spot in Q2.

Q2

After a flurry of fast laps on the first runs, the main drama – although a harmless crash – was Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) going down at Turn 5. That left him with without a time as Bezzecchi and Bagnaia headed the table for the moment, with Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) third.

The first rider to attack on a second shot at it was Quartararo, and the Frenchman shot onto provisional pole by just over a tenth. This was it now, with the timing screens awash with red sectors as the 12 riders in Q2 all went into full attack mode.

The first to hit back was Bezzecchi as he pulled out three tenths and set a new lap record, and then Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) split the two. Next up Bagnaia crossed the line with Marini for close company and they slotted into second and third, but a crash for Marini soon after put paid to another lap for the number 10 – and brought out the Yellow Flags. Rider perfectly fine and tt could well have protected his front row too. An incident with mixed consequences.

After that, there was one shot left for some, but no one could make it count. Bagnaia was down on Bezzecchi and that was that, the number 72 makes a little slice of history as the 13th different rider to start from pole over the last 13 Grands Prix at the TT Circuit Assen!

THE GRID(S)

It’s an all-Italian front row as Bezzecchi heads Bagnaia and Marini, with Quartararo just missing out on the front row by 0.041. Still, it’s exactly what the 2021 Champion ordered so far at Assen – entry to Q2 and a grid position quite a lot further forward. He has Binder for company in P5, with Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) completing Row 2.

Viñales, arguably the rider with the best record at Assen, was through to Q2 too and he’ll start P7, with Zarco rescuing a third row start in P8 after a tougher Friday. Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) completes that row.

So where’s Martin? The early crash for the most recent winner on the grid seemed to cost him dear as he only manages tenth, with work to do when the lights go out. Oliveira takes P11, with Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) unlikely, despite the incredible starts for the KTMs of late, to be in holeshot contention this weekend as he lines up 12th. The Australian will be looking for a lot more once we’re racing!

MotoGP Top 4 – Combined Qualifying – Dutch GP

1. Marco BEZZECCHI – ITA – Mooney VR46 Team – 1’31.472

2. Francesco BAGNAIA – ITA – Ducati Lenovo – +0.061

3. Luca MARINI – ITA – Mooney VR46 Team – +0.158

4. Fabio QUARTARARO – FRA – Monster Energy Yamaha – +0.199

