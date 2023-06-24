Lopez denies Dixon by 0.009 as both Acosta and Arbolino miss out on the front row

Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedUp) rolled out the Alonshow on Saturday to deny Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) pole by just 0.009s at the Motul TT Assen.

Ai Ogura (IDEMISTU Honda Team Asia) holds the all-time lap record after Practice 3, and the Japanese rider bagged P3 on the grid in an incredible return to form.

Dixon set the pace early on but a strong lap from Lopez in the final minutes denied the Brit the pole position in Assen. A crash from Aron Canet (Pons Wegwow Los40) brought out the yellow flags in sector one too, meaning the riders were unable to threaten Lopez’s time.

The poleman’s teammate Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tool SpeedUp) heads the 2nd row in P4, with Sam Lowes (Elf MarcVDS Racing) and Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) joining him. Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia) will start from the front of row three ahead of Albert Arenas (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing), with Championship leader Tony Arbolino (Elf MarcVDS Racing Team) rounding out the top 10.

We’ve seen Arbolino and Acosta win every race so far this season. Will that run end at the TT Circuit Assen as some key rivals find some serious pace? We’ll find out on Sunday at 12:15 (GMT +2)… so make sure to tune in!

Moto2 Top 4 – Combined Qualifying – Dutch GP

1. Alonso LOPEZ – SPA – CAG SpeedUp – 1’36.247

2. Jake DIXON – GBR – Inde GASGAS Aspar M2 – +0.009

3. Ai OGURA – JPN – IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia – +0.054

4. Fermín ALDEGUER – SPA – CAG SpeedUp – +0.234

5. Sam LOWES – GBR – Elf Marc VDS Racing – +0.281

DNS. Rory SKINNER – GBR – American Racing –

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com