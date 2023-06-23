Dixon stakes early claim on victory with a clean sweep on Friday

Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) is the rider to beat in Moto2™ at the Motul TT Assen as the Brit heads into Saturday’s action on top of the combined standings after setting a blistering 1:36.463.

The Spanish Armada was in hot pursuit as Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedUp) stayed within two-tenths of the GASGAS rider, however.

Ai Ogura (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia) is showing he’s returning to the form we know he’s capable of, bagging P4 after Friday practice, with Sam Lowes (Elf MarcVDS Racing Team) rounding out the top five ahead of Albert Arenas (Red Bull KTM Ajo) in P6.

Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools SpeedUp) takes seventh overall thanks to his best from P1, ahead of Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia) and Championship leader Tony Arbolino (Elf MarcVDS Racing Team) in P9. Home team Fieten Olie Racing GP had a good start with Barry Baltus completing the top ten.

Tune in for more as Moto2™ Practice 3 starts at 09:25 local time (GMT+2), before qualifying from 13:45!

Moto2 Top 4 – Combined Practice – Dutch GP

1. Jake DIXON – GBR – Inde GASGAS Aspar M2 – 1’36.463

2. Pedro ACOSTA – SPA – Red Bull KTM Ajo – +0.146

3. Alonso LOPEZ – SPA – CAG SpeedUp – +0.310

4. Ai OGURA – JPN – IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia – +0.355

5. Sam LOWES – GBR – Elf Marc VDS Racing – +0.381

DNS. Rory SKINNER – GBR – American Racing –

