Febvre and L.Coenen lead from start to finish to dominate their RAM Qualifying Races

The MNC MXGP of Sumbawa – Indonesia began in style in Sumbawa with the RAM Qualifying Race that saw Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre in MXGP and Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Lucas Coenen in MX2 both dominating their race from start to finish.

The circuit of Sumbawa-Samota, liked by many riders, allowed a great show throughout the day. Riders had to work hard under the hot and humid conditions that forced them to fight with themselves to stay focus until the end.

Following the RAM Qualifying Races, Romain Febvre, Lucas Coenen, MX2 Red Plate Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Andrea Adamo, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Liam Everts and Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP’s Mitch Evans took part in the press conference where they all reiterated they appreciation for the track and the double header events here in Indonesia.





Romain Febvre took the best start after getting advantage of the first pick thanks to his best time in time practice. Febvre kept going and even increased the gap during race to 10 seconds and never looked over his shoulder to win his second RAM Qualifying Race of the season.

The fight for the second place raged on between Team HRC’s Rubén Fernández, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Jeremy Seewer, Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Glenn Coldenhoff. Fernandez got the advantage early on in 2nduntil lap 6 of 12, when he made a slight mistake in reading the ruts which Seewer capitalised on. Fernández then could not contain the pace of Prado and Coldenhoff on lap 8 and moved down to 5th where he finished in the end.

Prado started to put pressure on Seewer but the Red Plate got picked up by Coldenhoff on lap 8. Coldenhoff now 3rd started to increase his pace as he looked very smooth on the Indonesia track. Prado followed but could not catch him up and had to settled for 4th in the end. Coldenhoff managed to get right behind his teammate Seewer threatening him right until the last corner. Seewer kept his composure and finished 2ndwhile Coldenhoff 3rd.

Team Gebben Van Venroy Yamaha Racing’s Calvin Vlaanderen managed to ride a strong race without getting worried by riders behind him nor getting close enough to fight in front. Vlaanderen stayed 6th from start to finish to score 5 points.

De Baets Yamaha MX-Team’s Benoit Paturel took advantage of this Indonesian first round by strongly racing the whole race in 7th position where he finished in front of Mitch Evans. Evans is getting back close to his best as the Australian gets another top 10 finish showing good flow as he passed MRT Racing Team Beta’s Alessandro Lupino on lap 2 for 8th where he finished 8th. Lupino also displayed a solid performance as he stayed 9th form lap 2 until the end to score 2 points.

Eventually, Ship to Cycle Honda SR Motoblouz’s Valentin Guillod had fight and showed his skills and speed to get from 12th on lap 1 to 10th in the end. The Swiss managed to pass SM Action Racing Team Yuasa Battery MXGP’s Alberto Forato and JWR Honda Racing Team’s Alvin Östlund on lap 2 and 5 respectively. Forato settled just outside the top 10 in 11th while Östlund finished 12th.

Romain Febvre: “It feels good, for sure it’s hot for everybody. I had an awesome start, made my way at the front and I found good lines to create a comfortable gap to win. Two races tomorrow and two good starts will be important but I saved some energy as I could save some riding at the front and I look forward for tomorrow”

MXGP – RAM Qualifying Race – Top 10 Classification: 1. Romain Febvre (FRA, Kawasaki), 24:59.527; 2. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Yamaha), +0:04.138; 3. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, Yamaha), +0:04.790; 4. Jorge Prado (ESP, GASGAS), +0:09.483; 5. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, Honda), +0:11.724; 6. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, Yamaha), +0:15.437; 7. Benoit Paturel (FRA, Yamaha), +0:23.628; 8. Mitchell Evans (AUS, Kawasaki), +0:26.995; 9. Alessandro Lupino (ITA, Beta), +0:29.689; 10. Valentin Guillod (SUI, Honda), +0:32.165

MXGP – World Championship – Top 10 Classification: 1. Jorge Prado (ESP, GAS), 460 points; 2. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 386 p.; 3. Romain Febvre (FRA, KAW), 357 p.; 4. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, HON), 343 p.; 5. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, YAM), 329 p.; 6. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, YAM), 312 p.; 7. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, YAM), 291 p.; 8. Alberto Forato (ITA, KTM), 229 p.; 9. Valentin Guillod (SUI, HON), 206 p.; 10. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA, GAS), 203 p





Lucas Coenen took the lead from the start and displayed a dominant performance to lead until the end. L.Coenen never looked worried by missing on his first win at the last Grand Prix in Germany and stay confident until the end to win his first RAM Qualifying Race.

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Team’s Thibault Benistant had a great start with F&H Kawasaki Racing Team’s Kevin Horgmo and managed to get 2nd after few turns in front of Horgmo. Benistant had to stay on his toes to keep his 2nd place in front of Horgmo where he got passed a couple of times but took his place straight back. Horgmo eventually made a mistake on lap 6 off 12 and moved down 5th where he finished in the end.

Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Simon Laengenfelder capitalised on Horgmo’s mistake to move up to 3rd on lap 6 but had to defend behind an eager Liam Everts who kept sight of the German throughout the whole race. We thought that Laengenfelder would maintain his 3rd place but he had to concede to Everts on the very last lap as the recent winner in Germany showed great speed. Everts finished at a great 3rd while Laengenfelder ended 4th on his return after getting injured after the MXGP of Spain which is very encouraging for the rest of the weekend.

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Kay de Wolf recovered well form his foot issues in Germany to stay 6th the whole race. He even tried to pass Horgmo towards the end of the race but lost his front wheel and went down but that did not cost him any place in the as he finished 6th.

The other rider who is getting his rhythm back after his crash in France is Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Team’s Jago Geerts who got more pace as the race went on. 9th on lap 1 he managed to overtake his teammate Rick Elzinga on lap 2 for 8th and kept riding until the end to overtake JM Honda Racing’s Camden Mc Lellan on the last lap to finish 7th. Mc Lellan showed good speed to get his first top 10 of the season and finished 8th. Elzinga settled in 9th in the end which is another good performance on his way to get his back to his best.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Sacha Coenen made a good showing on his first Indonesian race as he quickly overtook Team Ship To Cycle Honda SR Motoblouz’s Emil Weckman on lap 2 to move up to 10thand keep that position until the end to score a point.

The MX2 Red Plate Andrea Adamo unfortunately crashed on the second turn after the start and picked himself up in 20th position. The Italian who was the fastest in free and time practices managed to get to 13th in the end but still short of getting any points. It was also not the ideal race for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Roan Van de Moosdijk who could not find his rhythm and had to settle for 11th just outside the points.

Lucas Coenen: “The track is not easy, and I’m not used to ride under these hot conditions. The fact that I bruised my rib last week in training did not make it easier but if you want to win you need to keep going and that is what I have done”

MX2 – RAM Qualifying Race – Top 10 Classification: 1. Lucas Coenen (BEL, Husqvarna), 25:47.209; 2. Thibault Benistant (FRA, Yamaha), +0:04.276; 3. Liam Everts (BEL, KTM), +0:05.549; 4. Simon Laengenfelder (GER, GASGAS), +0:07.555; 5. Kevin Horgmo (NOR, Kawasaki), +0:11.998; 6. Kay de Wolf (NED, Husqvarna), +0:28.887; 7. Jago Geerts (BEL, Yamaha), +0:31.473; 8. Camden Mc Lellan (RSA, Honda), +0:34.347; 9. Rick Elzinga (NED, Yamaha), +0:37.820

MX2 – World Championship – Top 10 Classification: 1. Andrea Adamo (ITA, KTM), 405 points; 2. Thibault Benistant (FRA, YAM), 401 p.; 3. Kay de Wolf (NED, HUS), 393 p.; 4. Roan Van De Moosdijk (NED, HUS), 345 p.; 5. Jago Geerts (BEL, YAM), 345 p.; 6. Liam Everts (BEL, KTM), 337 p.; 7. Simon Laengenfelder (GER, GAS), 266 p.; 8. Lucas Coenen (BEL, HUS), 265 p.; 9. Kevin Horgmo (NOR, KAW), 238 p.; 10. Jan Pancar (SLO, KTM), 193 p

TIMETABLE (GMT+8)

SUNDAY: 10:25 MX2 Warm-up, 10:45 MXGP Warm-up, 12:15 MX2 Race 1, 13:15 MXGP Race 1, 15:10 MX2 Race 2, 16:10 MXGP Race 2.

