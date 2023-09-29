BMW Motorrad celebrates the opening of the BMW Motorrad Welt in its anniversary year

Festive ceremony with 150 invited guests in the new Home of the Brand in Berlin.

The Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Oliver Zipse, and the Head of BMW Motorrad, Dr. Markus Schramm, in the presence of the Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Olaf Scholz and Berlin’s Governing Mayor Kai Wegner, opened BMW Motorrad Welt in Berlin yesterday, 28 September 2023, as the highlight of the brand’s anniversary celebrations. This took place exactly 100 years to the day after the first BMW motorcycle, the R 32, was presented at the Berlin Motor Show on 28 September 1923.

The ceremony was attended by 150 guests from politics, business and the press. On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of BMW Motorrad and the opening of the BMW Motorrad Welt, the company makes a donation of 100,000 euros. As an international brand with a production site in Berlin, this amount benefits both an international institution such as UNICEF and local and regional charities in Berlin and Brandenburg.

The highlight of the opening ceremony was not only the presentation of the best custom bikes based on the BMW R 18 model family as part of the BMW Motorrad Customizing Championship, but also the world premiere of the new BMW R 1300 GS, which continues the success story of the GS series.

“Today, BMW Motorrad is more innovative and diverse than ever. BMW Motorrad Welt perfectly embodies and presents our claim: Technological innovations that inspire people. Over the past eight years, we have invested more than half a billion euros in training and further education as well as state-of-the-art production technologies at the BMW Group Plant in Berlin. This is not only an endorsement of Berlin as a traditional location, but even more a clear commitment by BMW to Germany as an industrial location,” says Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG.

“When we celebrate 100 years of BMW Motorrad today, we are of course celebrating 100 years of German industrial history, 100 years of development and innovation, 100 years of global competition,” said Olaf Scholz, Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany at the anniversary celebration. “The industrial country of Germany thrives on women and men who choose a career in industry. I was able to get an idea of how they work here last December. Craftsmanship meets high-tech, digitalization in education and training, employees with a wide variety of backgrounds, all of whom are passionate about 100-year traditional crafts, that impressed me. I am happy that with today’s opening of the Motorrad Welt, BMW is also enabling many curious people to discover what is being created here in Berlin thanks to your work.”

BMW Motorrad and the BMW Group Plant Berlin: a long-standing joint success story.

BMW Motorrad Welt is located adjacent to the BMW motorcycle plant in Berlin-Spandau and thus exactly where the heart of the BMW Motorrad brand beats. BMW motorcycles have been manufactured in Berlin since 1969. Every day, 900 motorcycles and premium

e-scooters roll off the assembly line on almost 230,000 square metres and in partly listed buildings. BMW Motorrad Welt now moves into its new home in one of the historic brick buildings.

“The BMW Group Plant in Berlin is one of the most steeped-in-tradition and at the same time most innovative industrial locations in Berlin and the region. It is an essential part of the BMW Motorrad success story. Almost the entire BMW Motorrad model range is manufactured in Berlin. From here we control the manufacturing in our international production network. It fills us with pride that we are reaffirming our commitment to Berlin with the opening of BMW Motorrad Welt at the production site,” emphasises Helmut Schramm, Head of BMW Group Plant Berlin.

“BMW Motorrad and the innovation capital Berlin — that’s a perfect match, and we’re proud that Berlin is part of the company’s 100-year success story. The plant at Am Juliusturm is a poster child for Berlin as a location; the employees at the BMW Motorradwerk provide proof every day that the answers to the mobility issues of our time come not only from China or Silicon Valley, but in fact from Berlin-Spandau as well. With the newly opened Motorrad Welt, Berlin will have one more attraction in the future — a real gift for the 100th anniversary of the major brand ‘Made in Berlin'”, explains Kai Wegner, Governing Mayor of Berlin.

“With BMW Motorrad Welt, our brand finds a home directly where our motorcycles are manufactured in Berlin. The term home is associated with strong emotions – just like BMW Motorrad Welt Berlin. It is our Home of the Brand. On an area of around 1,000 square metres, it offers a holistic brand experience that connects BMW Motorrad with its community in a lively and highly emotional way,” says Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad, describing the cornerstones of BMW Motorrad Welt Berlin.

Interactive presentations and glimpses behind the scenes.

The interactive presentation of current BMW Motorrad vehicles is one of the central components of BMW Motorrad Welt Berlin. Special exhibitions – on the subject of customizing, for example – as well as selected highlights from the BMW Motorrad Gear & Garment Collection and Original BMW Motorrad Accessories round off the experience at BMW Motorrad Welt Berlin.

Thrilling live broadcasts or a meet & greet with prominent motorbike VIPs are just as much a permanent fixture at BMW Motorrad Welt as are art exhibitions, living room concerts, autograph sessions with well-known artists and the Motorcycle Cinema. BMW Motorrad Welt offers a variety of different activities for the general public, motorcycle fans and all BMW Group employees.

From Monday to Friday, visitors can also experience the fascination of state-of-the-art vehicle production at BMW Motorrad by going on tours of the plant. In addition, a guided tour of the plant grounds and through the production halls offers a rare opportunity to take a look behind the scenes of two-wheeler production and to experience the passion and team spirit of the Berlin plant at first hand.

BMW Motorrad Welt as an emotional platform for events, including rental options.

With its spacious and emotional room concept, BMW Motorrad Welt in Berlin offers a wide range of possibilities for events of all kinds. Be it conferences, interactive workshops, meetings, closed room events or celebrations – BMW Motorrad Welt Berlin offers the right, extraordinary setting. In addition, the BMW Motorrad Welt facilities can be rented externally.

Next weekend, 30 September to 1 October, BMW Motorrad Welt will open its doors to the public. With a colourful entertainment programme, live music and gastronomic highlights,

BMW Motorrad Welt invites everyone who is interested to be part of the grand opening weekend. Admission is free.

The regular BMW Motorrad Welt opening hours.

Mon – Sun: 10.00 am – 7.00 pm.

Public holidays: Closed.

