High-stakes encounter as Perez Gonzalez leads combined results

The battle for the WorldSSP300 title is reaching its crescendo at Portimao. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing BGR) made a significant statement by topping the combined results during Free Practice.

Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki), on the other hand, faces a pivotal challenge as he looks to seal his second WorldSSP300 title tomorrow. The Spaniard’s blistering pace, demonstrated by his 1’55.152s lap time, edged him just over a tenth ahead of the competition.

However, Jeffrey Buis, who currently leads the Championship, faced a more challenging start to the weekend. The Dutchman finished the day in sixth place, a position that may not reflect his Championship aspirations. Nevertheless, However, Buis holds a commanding 30-point lead, giving him a strong advantage as he heads into Race 1.

Meanwhile, Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki) and Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse) emerged as formidable contenders by securing the second and third positions in the combined results, respectively. Veneman finished just 0.126s behind Perez Gonzalez’s leading time. Despite a challenging FP1 session marked by a crash at Turn 15, Veneman bounced back impressively in FP2.

WorldSSP Combined Results after FP2

1. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing BGR) 1’55.152s

2. Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki) +0.126s

3. Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse) +0.271s

4. Julio Garcia (Team Flembbo – PI Performances) +0.473s

5. Kevin Sabatucci (Team Flembbo – PI Performances) +0.554s

6. Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) +0.557s

P1 | Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez | Accolade Smrz Racing BGR

“Today was great. It’s a good result for us to lead the combined results; I’m happy. Portimao is my favorite circuit, and I’m very fast here. This weekend, I’m not nervous. I have nothing to lose and everything to win. I’m focused on tomorrow. I am fast here, so I think I can finish ahead of Buis in Race 1.”

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport 300 News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport-300/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com