Masia keeps his roll going with another stunning lap for pole

Momentum continues to swing the way of Jaume Masia after the Leopard Racing rider secured his third consecutive pole, pulling two tenths clear in Moto3™ qualifying at the Motul Grand Prix of Japan. The Spaniard will be joined on the front row by Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Matteo Bertelle (Rivacold Snipers Team).

David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) and Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) were the early pacesetters, but all eyes were on the in form Masia, and for good reason too. Receiving a tow from teammate Tatsuki Suzuki down the back straight, he moved the goalposts. Öncü, who following the Honda home, joined him in the top two. The Turk also improved on the next lap, but so did Masia and that was how P1 and P2 on the grid was decided.

With two minutes remaining, Bertelle launched himself onto the front row of the grid at the expense of Muñoz, while Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team) then went fourth as he took the chequered flag, equalling his best-ever qualifying result.

The Italian’s teammate Ivan Ortola joins him on the second row. Championship leader Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) also qualified well as he prepares to defend that position from Masia, taking sixth.

Collin Veijer recorded the seventh best time of the session, but a three place grid penalty is coming his way, which promotes Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP teammate Sasaki and Muñoz up a place, and puts David Alonso (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) onto the third row. Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) also has a grid penalty, as does Q1 graduate Joel Kelso (CFMoto Racing PrüstelGP), meaning home riders Kaito Toba (SIC58 Squadra Corse) and Ryusei Yamanaka (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) join Veijer on the fourth row instead.

The grid is set, and the next chapter of this thrilling and unpredictable title fight is ready. Lights out is at 12:00 local time (GMT +9) on Sunday. You won’t want to miss it!

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com