Monday, May 13, 2024
Distinguished Gentleman's Ride '24
Suzuki reveals two new colour options for GSX-R125

Industry NewsManufacturersSuzuki
Suzuki Reveals Two New Colour Options For Gsx-r125Two new colour options are now available for Suzuki’s GSX-R125, including a retro-inspired blue and white livery that pays homage to the GSX-R lineage and history.

A blue tank and nose sit above white side panels and belly pan, which are adorned with the familiar blue stripes running from the front up onto the seat unit. Lightweight blue wheels complete the look.

Suzuki Reveals Two New Colour Options For Gsx-r125It is joined by a more subtle all-black version, which is is accented by red decals and red wheels.

The learner-friendly race replica boasts an incredible power-to-weight ratio in the class with a free-revving, DOHC single cylinder engine, plus keyless ignition and low-rpm assist.

Find out more about the GSX-R125, here.Suzuki Reveals Two New Colour Options For Gsx-r125

For more Suzuki GB news check out our dedicated page Suzuki GB News

For more information on Suzuki Bikes GB visit bikes.suzuki.co.uk/bikes/

Dreams Come True for Home Hero Prado and Lucas Coenen at The MXGP of Galicia

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

