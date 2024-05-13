Suzuki reveals two new colour options for GSX-R125

Two new colour options are now available for Suzuki’s GSX-R125, including a retro-inspired blue and white livery that pays homage to the GSX-R lineage and history.

A blue tank and nose sit above white side panels and belly pan, which are adorned with the familiar blue stripes running from the front up onto the seat unit. Lightweight blue wheels complete the look.

It is joined by a more subtle all-black version, which is is accented by red decals and red wheels.

The learner-friendly race replica boasts an incredible power-to-weight ratio in the class with a free-revving, DOHC single cylinder engine, plus keyless ignition and low-rpm assist.

Find out more about the GSX-R125, here.

For more Suzuki GB news check out our dedicated page Suzuki GB News

For more information on Suzuki Bikes GB visit bikes.suzuki.co.uk/bikes/