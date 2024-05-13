Beat the heat in style: Embrace summer with Dainese

Looking for the perfect items to help stay cool this summer while riding? Check out the following items from Dainese…

Air Frame 3 Tex jacket

Designed specifically with warmer weather in mind, the Air Frame 3 Tex jacket is made from a QuickDry mesh construction combined with a detachable windproof lining, offering superior comfort and ventilation on every ride.

Certified to EN 17092 A, the Air Frame 3 Tex jacket has superior safety thanks to composite protectors on the shoulders and elbows, as well as pockets for Dainese Pro-Armor chest protectors and a G back protector. There are reflective inserts on the back and chest for active rider visibility in low-light conditions.

For the perfect fit and comfort, the Air Frame 3 Tex jacket has neck, waist and wrist adjustments; sleeve adjustments and soft elasticated inserts on the wrists. There are two easy-to-access outer pockets and one waterproof pocket inside so you can take the essentials with you.

The Air Frame 3 Tex jacket has a convenient connection zipper to connect any compatible trousers.

With an RRP of £259.95, the Air Frame 3 Tex jacket is available for men – in sizes UK34-54 – and women – in sizes UK8-22. Men can choose between Black/Black/White, Army Green/Black/Fluo Yellow, Black/Black/Black or Black/Black/Red-Fluo whereas women have the choice of Black/Black/Black and Black/White/White.

Drake 2 Super Air Tex Pants

The ideal partner to the Air Frame 3 Tex is the Drake 2 Super Air Tex Pants. Made of soft and lightweight QuickDry fabric with mesh inserts, they are guaranteed to keep riders cool – but still protected – in the height of the summer.

Designed to enhance freedom of movement while riding, the Drake 2 Super Air Tex Pants maintain Dainese’s high safety standards, boasting EN 17092 class A certification. They feature adjustable and removable composite protectors (EN1621.1 certified) as well as side pockets designed to accommodate Pro-Shape soft protectors.

Riders can keep valuables safe with two outer pockets, and comfort is enhanced by waist adjuster. A connection zipper allows the trousers to be attached to any compatible jacket and zips on the calves ensure boots can be taken on and off easily.

The Drake 2 Super Air Tex Pants are available in a men’s and women’s fit and have an RRP of £219.95. Men can choose from Black/Black and Black/Anthracite/Red-Fluo and the women’s fit is available in Black/Black.

Mig 3 Air Tex gloves

Certified to CE – Cat. II – EN 13594, the Mig 3 Air Tex gloves are constructed from a combination of well-ventilated mesh, an Amica suede palm and TPU knuckle protectors with inserts of polyurethane.

For comfort, there is an adjustable cuff strap, elasticated inserts and pre-curved fingers. Dainese Smart Touch on the fingertips allows for smartphone or sat-nav usage without removing gloves.

Available in sizes XS-XXXL, the Mig 3 Air Tex gloves have an RRP £89.95 and riders can choose between three colourways – Black/Black, Black/Fluo-Red and Black/Red-Lava.

Dainese is supplied to UK dealers through Nevis Marketing, to locate your nearest Dainese dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com or call 01425 478936.