Chantra’s charge continues with lap record pole ahead of Ogura and Dixon

Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia) has dominated Moto2™ at the Motul Grand Prix of Japan so far and Qualifying was no exception. Not content with simply claiming pole position, the Thai rider also broke the seven-year-old lap record previously set by two-time Moto2™ Champion Johann Zarco with a lap time of 1:49.898.

Just a shade slower, he was followed by teammate Ai Ogura (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia) to complete a dream start on home soil in the intermediate class at Mobility Resort Motegi for the team. Completing the front row is Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team), who bounced back from Q1 to only just miss out on second.

Two tenths of a second behind the polesitter, Championship leader Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) found himself pushed to the second row, taking fourth. The Spaniard will however be relieved to sit above his closest rival, Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) who will start Sunday’s race from 13th on the grid after a tougher Japanese GP so far. Filip Salač (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2™) and Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedUp) join Acosta on Row 2.

The Moto2™ action gets underway at 13:15 (GMT+9), so make sure you tune in to see the Motul Grand Prix of Japan intermediate class showdown!

