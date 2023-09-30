Gennai triumphs, the title race is still on: Perez Gonzalez third, Buis P8

WorldSSP300 Race 1 at the Pirelli Portuguese Round proved to be a pivotal moment in the Championship battle. Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse) secured a dramatic victory, leading a Team BrCorse 1-2 as Marco Gaggi claimed second. However, it was the title contenders who stole the spotlight.

In a thrilling turn of events, the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship title race will go down to the wire in Race 2. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing BGR) secured a crucial third place finish in Race 1, while Championship leader Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) received two penalties, including a Long Lap Penalty for slow riding in Free Practice, which dropped him to 14th. Despite a spirited comeback, he finished in eighth place. The Championship battle is still on, 22 points separating Buis and Perez Gonzalez.

* On the final lap, a red flag incident occurred at Turn 4, involving Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (Deza-Box 77 Racing Team). As a result, the race was immediately halted, and the results were determined based on the last completed timekeeping point for each rider. Following the incident, Osuna Saez was promptly taken to the medical center. The medical evaluation revealed that he had sustained injuries, including a left collarbone fracture, a chest contusion, and left rib fractures. He will be transported to the hospital for further assessments.

Jeffrey Buis will be crowned WorldSSP300 Champion in Race 2 if:

– He finishes 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th or 13th.

– Rider #73 Perez Gonzalez does not win the race

WorldSSP300 Race 1 Results

1. Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse)

2. Marco Gaggi (Team BrCorse) +0.142s

3. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing BGR) +0.446s

4. Matteo Vannucci (AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha) +0.633s

5. Dirk Geiger (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing) +0.807s

6. Kevin Sabatucci (Team Flembbo – PI Performances) +1.095s

P1 | Mirko Gennai | Team BrCorse

“Today was a challenging but lucky race. I studied the others during the final lap to cross the finish line first. Unfortunately, the race ended one lap earlier, and I hope Osuna is okay. I was lucky to be leading in the last sector just before the red flag, so I could win the race. Today is a great day because it’s a 1-2 finish with my teammate, the first time this has happened, and it’s all thanks to our team’s perfect work this week! I’d like to dedicate this victory to Victor Steeman. Thanks to everyone.”

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport 300 News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport-300/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com