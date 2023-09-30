Nicolo Bulega is the 2023 WorldSSP Champion

Nicolo Bulega’s (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) meteoric rise to the summit of the 2023 FIM Supersport World Championship at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve is a remarkable achievement. With a total of 14 hard-fought victories and 18 podium finishes over the course of the season, Bulega’s consistent excellence set him apart as a force to be reckoned with on the track. Throughout the campaign, Bulega’s Championship points tally reached an impressive 433, solidifying his commanding position at the top of the standings.

The 2023 WorldSSP season witnessed a captivating Championship duel between Nicolo Bulega and Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha). It all began with Bulega taking a 5-point lead after the Australian Round’s Race 1, but he quickly extended his advantage to a commanding 20 points with a brilliant double win in Race 2. However, the Championship’s momentum shifted briefly after Bulega’s unfortunate DNF in Race 2 of the Acerbis Catalunya Round and Manzi’s impressive victory in Race 2 of the Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round. The gap between them narrowed, but Bulega swiftly regrouped, pushing harder than ever and extending his Championship lead. By the time they reached the Pirelli Portuguese Round, Bulega had stretched his advantage to a formidable 85 points, solidifying his position as the dominant force in the Championship and leaving Manzi with a mountain to climb to catch up. His victory in Race 1 secured him the WorldSSP title at Portimao, with three races remaining in the 2023 season.

Bulega’s WorldSSP title marks his inaugural World Championship victory since his triumph in the 2015 CEV Moto3 Championship. He becomes the second Italian Champion in WorldSSP, following in the footsteps of Andrea Locatelli, who clinched the title in 2020.

This triumph also signifies a historic milestone for Ducati, as it is their first-ever WorldSSP Championship victory. Ducati now joins the ranks of winning manufacturers in the series, becoming the fifth manufacturer to achieve this honor, alongside Honda (9 titles), Kawasaki (4 titles), Suzuki (1 title), and Yamaha (10 titles).

As he basks in the glory of his 2023 WorldSSP Championship victory, Nicolo Bulega looks forward to the next chapter in his racing journey. In 2024, he will transition to WorldSBK with Aruba.it Racing – Ducati, where he aims to continue his legacy of success on the world stage.

“I feel incredible. After a lot of hard work, a lot of concentration, working with my team but also alone at home, in the end, I am and we are World Champions, and this is incredible. I came here to this paddock with this team in a mentally tough situation because I didn’t enjoy riding bikes anymore, and even my training wasn’t at its best. Eventually, I tried to change everything that I thought wasn’t helping me perform at my best to try to go faster and win. In the end, all the hard work paid off. It’s incredible to have a manufacturer like Ducati supporting you, even if it means some pressure. Maybe I needed that pressure. It’s very emotional to win for Ducati, their first title in Supersport. Thanks to them!”

The journey of the 2023 WorldSSP Champion started with minimoto racing at the age of eight, and he swiftly progressed through the ranks. In 2011, he secured victories in both the Italian and European MiniGP 50 Championships, before achieving the title of Italian Champion in the PreGP 125 class in 2012. In the subsequent year, he clinched the pinnacle of the PreGP 250 Championship, showcasing a consistent trajectory of achievement.

Advancing to 2014, Bulega transitioned to the FIM CEV Moto3™ Junior World Championship. During his inaugural season, achieved a sixth-place overall finish, marked by two podium appearances. In 2015, he won the FIM CEV Moto3™ Junior World Championship, signifying a significant milestone on the international stage.

In parallel, Bulega made his entry into the Grand Prix sphere, debuting during the Valencia GP of the same year, where he secured a twelfth-place finish. The subsequent year of 2016 witnessed his first full season in the FIM Moto3™ World Championship, culminating in a seventh-place finish in the standings. This marked a promising commencement to his global career and laid the groundwork for future achievements.

During the ensuing years of 2017 and 2018, Bulega grappled with challenges in maintaining consistent results within the Moto3™ class. Despite these difficulties, his efforts translated into two podium finishes, with a notable second place as his best result. Between 2019 and 2021, he faced a challenging stint in the FIM Moto2™ World Championship.

In 2022, a significant turning point arrived as Bulega joined the Ducati project within the FIM Supersport World Championship. Under the banner of the Aruba.It Racing WorldSSP Team, his mastery of Ducati machinery was evident as he clinched a commendable fourth place finish in the Championship, establishing his stature as a frontrunner within the WorldSSP grid. The crowning achievement came in the 2023 FIM Supersport World Championship season. His impressive tally of 14 victories culminated in the prestigious title of the 2023 WorldSSP Champion. This remarkable feat solidified his reputation as a dominant force, setting the stage for his forthcoming WorldSBK journey in 2024.

World Championship Career:

2014-2015: FIM CEV Moto3 Junior World Championship

2015: FIM CEV Moto3 Junior World Champion

2015-2019: FIM Moto3™ World Championship

2019 – 2021: FIM Moto2™ World Championship

2022-2023: FIM World Supersport Championship

2023: World Supersport Champion

Rider info

Place of birth: Montecchio Emilia, ITA

Age: 22

Team: Aruba.It Racing WorldSSP Team

Bike: Ducati Panigale V2

Rider statistics

First round: Aragon 2022

Race starts: 45

Wins: 14

Podium places: 27

Pole positions: 9

Fastest laps: 13

Titles: 1

