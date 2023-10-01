Buis clinches historic title as Gennai seals Race 2 win

Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) made history by becoming the first-ever two-time WorldSSP300 Champion, securing the title with an 11th-place finish.

The race featured an intense battle between title contender Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing GBR) and Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse). Gennai emerged victorious after a dramatic last lap where Perez Gonzalez briefly led but was penalized for irresponsible riding, dropping him to second place.

Dirk Geiger (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing) finished third, leading a tightly contested group that included Daniel Mogeda (ProGP Racing) in fourth and Matteo Vannucci (AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha) in fifth. Indonesia’s Galang Hendra Pratama (Sublime Racing by MS Racing) claimed the sixth position, with these riders separated by just four tenths of a second at the end of the 13-lap race.

WorldSSP300 Race 2 Results

1. Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse)

2. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing BGR) +0.002s

3. Dirk Geiger (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing) +6.446s

4. Daniel Mogeda (Kawasaki GP Project) +6.493s

5. Matteo Vannucci (AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha) +6.518s

6. Galang Hendra Pratama (Sublime Racing by MS Racing) +6.553s

WorldSSP300 Championship standings

1. Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) 207 points

2. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing BGR) 200 points

3. Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse) 180 points

P1 | Mirko Gennai | Team BrCorse

“I finished first in Race 1 and Race 2, and I’m very happy. Perez Gonzalez and I worked together to escape at the front. We were able to break away, and I knew he would try to overtake me at the exit from the last corner, but he received a penalty. So, I got lucky. When I arrived at the parc fermé, I realized I had won when I saw my team. I want to thank them for the great job this week.”

