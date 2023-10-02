Search
Evan Belford promoted to the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup

Frank Duggan
Frank Duggan

Evan Belford promoted to the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup

Btc - Donington Park - RaceThe 2023 BTC Champion gets a ticket to the Rookies as Dorna’s promoted rider.

Newly-crowned R&G British Talent Cup champion Evan Belford will take on a new challenge in 2024: the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup.

Belford has been a frontrunner in the BTC for a number of seasons, but 2023 marked another impressive step forward as the Brit took five wins and seven further podiums to wrap up the crown.

His progress and trajectory have now earned earned him a promotion as Dorna’s selected BTC rider in the 2024 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup.

Congratulations, Evan!

