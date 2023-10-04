More performance, increased practicality and new looks from Honda’s Africa Twin

More performance, increased practicality and new looks for the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin and CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports.

For 2024, Honda’s premier adventure bikes – the CRF1100L Africa Twin and CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports – benefit from a substantial performance increase, new technologies and updates that further enhance their core abilities and desirability.

The much-loved 1084cc parallel twin engine remains at the heart of the Africa Twin family and for 24YM it benefits from significant performance increases in both power and torque in the low and middle rev ranges. Peak power remains at 75Kw, but a 7% increase in maximum torque, now 112Nm, is delivered earlier at 5,500rpm rather than 6,250rpm. The compression ratio goes from 10.1:1 to 10.5:1, which alongside changes to the valve timing, intake ports and ECU settings allows the engine to draw more performance from each stroke.

CRF1100L Africa Twin Power and Torque comparison

Additional changes to the exhaust system also contribute to the increase in performance, with an new muffler delivering a pleasing pulse note at lower RPM and stronger bass tone as revs increase.

Both models will be available with either a manual or a Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). Honda has sold over 240,000 DCT-equipped motorcycles across Europe since the system first appeared as an option on the VFR1200F in 2009. For 2024, the DCT system on the Africa Twins has been refined to benefit from the engine’s increased performance, shifting down earlier. The system also benefits from improved cornering detection and now features a more natural ‘feathered’ feel on initial take off and between first and second gears for increased feel and rider feedback.

Last year the Africa Twin pair was Honda’s best-selling motorcycle, and 49% of CRF1100L Africa Twin owners, rising to 71% of CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports owners, selected the option of Honda’s unique DCT.

CRF1100L Africa Twin

Headlining the chassis updates – the athletic, lightweight and sporty CRF1100L Africa Twin will now be available with Showa Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment (Showa EERA™) as an option, featuring suspension settings specifically developed for the bike. Only available previously on the Adventure Sports, Showa EERA™ offers optimised damping in all riding conditions, as well as the ability to change rear spring preload on the move via the 6.5in touchscreen display. Available in 5 modes – SOFT, MID, HARD, OFF-ROAD and USER, the system’s flexibility means that damping adjustment can be programmed to suit the rider’s preference at the touch of a button,

Keeping its off-road performance-focused 21in front wheel, the CRF1100L Africa Twin now features tubeless Metzler Karoo Street tyres as standard fitment, that allow for swift puncture repairs when riding without the need to remove a wheel. When the rider wants to head fully off-road, block pattern Michelin Anakee Wild tyres are also approved for use.

To make long-range road riding more comfortable, mounted to an updated, aggressively-designed front fairing, a new larger 5-way adjustable screen, offers maximum forward visibility or increased wind protection depending on rider choice.

The CRF1100L Africa Twin will be available in Grand Prix Red and Matt Ballistic Black Metallic. As well as being available in the same colours, the CRF1100 Africa Twin with Showa EERA™ will also be on sale in a third colour called Pearl Glare White and Glint Wave Blue Metallic Tricolour and will feature heated grips and an ACC socket as standard.

CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports

The continent-crossing CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports – which in 2022 accounted for 56% of Africa Twin sales in Europe – also benefits from a series of performance and practical updates for 24YM that further enhance its on-road, long distance appeal.

The most obvious change over the previous model is a substantial update to the front end. Led by the addition of a new 19in front wheel, suspension stroke from the now standard Showa EERA™ has been reduced by 20mm. Alongside the fitment of a wider front tyre, these combine to give the rider more front-end grip and feedback, especially when fully loaded or two up, without dramatically compromising off-road performance. This change to the front end also lowers the centre of gravity of the CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports, contributing to improved low speed manoeuvrability and ground reach.

Designed for the long-range ride, the CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports has had its front fairing aggressively redesigned to improve upper body wind deflection and aerodynamics. Like its sibling, it features a 5-level height adjustable screen. The seat is new and uses a +15mm thicker urethane foam cushion with optimised density to reduce long-distance riding fatigue.

The CRF1100L Africa Twin will be available in Matt Ballistic Black Metallic and Pearl Glare White Tricolour.

***

To ensure that the Africa Twin rider can have their bike just the way they want it, dedicated accessories are available that enhance the off-road durability and performance, long distance comfort and practicality of each Africa Twin. Available individually or in four dedicated packs – Rally, Adventure, Urban and Travel – the accessories include up to 128L of luggage, additional chassis protection and low seat options.

Since their capacity increase to 1100cc in 20YM, approximately 20,000 CRF1100L Africa Twin and 25,000 CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports have been sold across Europe, and since its return for 2016, over 85,000 models with the legendary Africa Twin name have been registered.

The 24YM CRF1100L Africa Twin and CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports will start to arrive in dealers across Europe in from November 2024.