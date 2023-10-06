New Suzuki V-Strom 800RE joins V-Strom 800DE

New V-Strom 800RE joins V-Strom 800DE to enhance Suzuki’s adventure bike lineup.

Following the launch of its all-new V-Strom 800DE earlier this year, Suzuki has announced a new V-Strom 800RE that will further expand its adventure bike stable, ensuring the V-Strom range is truly ready for any terrain, any horizon, any adventure.

Born to roam, the V-Strom 800RE will provide a more road-focussed offering than its more off-road-ready sibling. With DE denoting the V-Strom 800DE’s positioning as a dual explorer, the adoption of RE for the latest V-Strom 800 model highlights its abilities as the road explorer.

Arriving in November, the new V-Strom 800RE will come with an OTR price of £9,699.

At its heart, the new V-Strom 800RE uses the same new 776cc parallel twin engine as its stablemate, with its double overhead cam and 270° crankshaft design delivering a broad spread of torque throughout the rev range – peaking at 78Nm at 6800rpm – and a rumble and character more akin to Suzuki’s famed V-twins. Peak power is 84.3PS at 8500rpm.

It also uses the same steel main frame, engineered for a balance of straight-line stability and agile handling. The narrow steel tubes also help maximise fuel tank capacity, which comes in at 20 litres. However, the new V-Strom 800RE differs from its more rugged counterpart most notably by swapping 21” and 17” spoked wheels and tubed tyres for 19” and 17” cast aluminium wheels, wearing Dunlop tubeless tyres.

Like the V-Strom 800DE, high quality suspension is still provided by Showa, but with a focus on delivering superior on-road performance. 150mm of travel at the front and rear comes courtesy of preload-adjustable inverted front forks and a link-type monoshock adjustable for preload and rebound damping, delivering sure-footed roadholding and a plush ride for long days in the saddle. Stopping power comes from radially-mounted four piston Nissin calipers.

Further underlying the V-Strom 800RE’s prowess as the tool to explore all roads it comes with a seat height of 825mm, while aluminium, rubber-covered footpegs are set 14mm further rearward and 7mm higher than the V-Strom 800DE, and aluminium tapered handlebars are 13mm lower and 23mm further forwards. They’re also 15mm narrower. A taller and wider screen offers more weather and wind protection on longer rides.

Nestled underneath the screen is a 5” colour TFT screen with dual display modes for day and nighttime riding. All the navigation of menus and features is done via a simple, easy-to-use rocker switch on the left-hand handlebar. There’s also a handy USB port located on the left-hand side.

Displayed on the bright, clear screen is all the information required by the rider, including the current setting selected from its three-mode traction control system – which can also be switched off – and the current power mode selected, from Active (the more sportier and direct throttle map), Basic (ideal for cruising or city riding), and Comfort (perfect for wet or cold conditions). There are also two ABS settings, providing differing levels of intervention.

A ride-by-wire throttle connection provides a natural feel and connection to the rear wheel, while a standard-fit bi-directional quickshifter – allied to a slipper clutch – makes gear changes slick and seamless. There’s also Suzuki’s low rpm assist and easy start function.

Sharing a similar DR Big-inspired look as the 800DE, complete with iconic beak and full LED lighting front and rear, the V-Strom 800RE will come in Pearl Vigor Blue, Metallic Matt Steel Green, and Glass Sparkle Black.

There will also be a full suite of genuine accessories available including a choice of three-piece aluminium or plastic luggage, heated grips, and a centre stand.