Akrapovič and Triumph Announce New Long-Term Collaboration

Akrapovič has revealed plans for new long-term collaboration with Triumph Motorcycles that will see the two companies working in partnership on a number of new exhaust systems for the adventure and roadster sectors and some other special projects.

Akrapovič produces state-of-the-art exhaust systems that feature race-proven materials, increased performance, low weight, innovative design, durability, and a unique sound, and it is all these attributes that will be translated to its range of exhausts for Triumph motorcycles.

The collaboration began in the paddock, in which the two companies already share some success through Akrapovič-supported teams in the Moto2™ championship, where all the machines are using Triumph 765 engines, with the world champions from 2021 and 2022 both equipped with exhausts from the Slovenian company.

Akrapovič is honoured by this new venture working alongside such an iconic brand as Triumph, a company that shares its own ethos for delivering high performance, premium quality, unmistakable sounds, and innovative designs, alongside a racing DNA.

Nick Bloor, Triumph Motorcycles CEO:

“This collaboration is about offering our customers even more choice by extending our range of genuine Triumph accessories. Working with Akrapovič to develop new exhaust systems for our upcoming models, we can give riders the opportunity to enhance the response and feel of their new Triumph motorcycle, knowing that the two have been developed side by side.”

Davorin Dobočnik, Akrapovič CEO:

“As a company, we are delighted to be entering into this new collaboration with Triumph. We are honoured to co-operate with such an iconic brand with a huge heritage. As companies we share similar values, and our engineers are already working alongside those from Triumph to develop exhaust systems for Triumph models across many genres of motorcycles, including versions that will surprise many. This is an exciting and important collaboration for Akrapovič, and it is one that we are all eager to be involved with to see what we can achieve as this collaboration grows and strengthens.”