2024 Edition Of Monster Energy FIM MXON To Be Held At Matterley Basin

Infront Moto Racing is pleased to announce the 2024 Edition of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations will be held in Matterley Basin, Great Britain.

Matterley Basin is not new to host the biggest off-road show of the year as the MXoN was in 2006 with the victory of Team USA and more recently in 2017 where Team France won their 4th consecutive Motocross of Nations. With the British passion for motocross and one of the best tracks in the world, the atmosphere will be nothing short of incredible making the event something to be remembered.

Infront Moto Racing CEO, David Luongo: “We are very glad and happy to announce one of the most awaited news of the day, which is that Matterley Basin will host the 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. We are back in the UK on a track that is one the favourites for riders and all motocross fans. We are very happy and honoured to be back and I want to thank Steve (Dixon) for all the work he does in Great Britain because he’s the man of the GPs in this country and has been putting all his passion, effort and work in motocross for many years to make sure we have Grand Prix in Great Britain. Steve is a partner of Infront Moto Racing, we went through difficult times together but also through amazing times ad there is no doubt that it will continue. I’m certain that this Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations will be again in the continuity of what we have this year. I’m sure that all the British fans will be delighted to have the MXoN back in their country as it will be a fantastic event. Thanks again Steve for everything you do for this sport and wish all the best for the next edition of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations”

FIM/CMS Director, Antonio Alia Portela: “That is great to come back to a place where we had an amazing event two weeks ago and ended the FIM Motocross World Championship season. This was spectacular and this is also down to the incredible work and energy that Steve (Dixon) gives to make sure we always come back to Matterley Basin. Thank you very much Steve and I wish you, on behalf of the FIM, all the best for next year”

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations Organiser, Steve Dixon: “I’m happy to get a third Monster energy FIM MXoN to Matterley Basin near Winchester which is my birth city. I also am really proud to welcome Infront Moto Racing and everyone back in Matterley as all the team will do a fantastic job and we are proud to host this amazing event that everyone want to be involved with. It’s a passionate event as you can hear here in Ernée and this is an incredible one to keep going at the highest level. Thank you and see you in 2024 for the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Matterley Basin”

