Let’s dance! MotoGP Beats: Lights Out Gala ready to crown Champions in style

A new format lands for the end of season MotoGP™ awards in 2023, welcoming fans to celebrate a history-making season with the biggest names in the sport.

In partnership with NSN, MotoGP™ is bringing the curtain down on the 2023 season in style. The end of season prize-giving ceremony is ready to debut a fresh look as the MotoGP™ Beats: Lights Out Gala, opening the door to fans to celebrate the incredible successes of their heroes right alongside them.

As night falls on Sunday the 26th of November following the final race of the season, the spotlight will move across Valencia to the Font de Sant Lluís indoor arena for the party to really begin at the MotoGP™ Beats: Lights Out Gala. The event will welcome attendees with a reception to remember on the red carpet, plus a few more surprises, before the biggest trophies of the season are presented on the main stage.

An incredible musical guest will also share the spotlight and take the event to the next level, with Ana Mena, a platinum selling artist from southern Spain, confirmed for the 2023 edition. The entire show will also be broadcast worldwide as Champions are crowned and names written into the history books.

The MotoGP™ Beats: Lights Out Gala is the first event as part of the previously announced collaboration between Dorna Sports, the organiser and commercial rights holder of the FIM MotoGP™ World Championship, and NSN (Never Say Never). Working together to create the perfect synergy between sport, music, and pop culture, the agreement begins with the Lights Out Gala and will expand thereafter – staging entertainment events alongside MotoGP™ under the umbrella of MotoGP™ Beats: Lights Out.

Fans will soon be able to book their place in the crowd as tickets go on sale for the debut event of this collaboration, and the waiting list for the Lights Out Gala is already live HERE. Join us there for a celebration to remember!

For more MotoGP info checkout our dedicated MotoGP News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website www.motogp.com