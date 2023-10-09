Chantra, Ogura, Acosta? Mandalika could prove a rematch

Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) was simply unstoppable in Japan, fastest throughout the weekend and then taking that win in style.

And who won at Mandalika last season? The very same Chantra, who made a little history in the process by becoming the first Thai rider to win a Grand Prix. Can he repeat the feat?

Teammate Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) will want to turn the tables after following him home at Motegi, and the two will both likely have Championship leader Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) on their mind. He’s now a sizable 50 points clear in the standings, his future is confirmed in the premier class, and he just keeps taking those podiums… even when it’s a tougher weekend. That’s something key rival Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) will want to rediscover after a tougher weekend in Japan, having been back on the rostrum in India. But there are plenty more fast faces looking to get in his way, with the grid stacked as ever.

Make sure to tune in for more intermediate class action at Mandalika, with history made last season and more waiting just around the corner as the lights go out for Moto2™ at 13:15 (GMT+8)!

