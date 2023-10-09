2024 Aprilia Tuareg

Aprilia Tuareg gets closer to returning to the African desert, to the places and competitions – the big rally raids – that made it an off-roading legend.

Therefore, for 2024, Tuareg has an even sportier and adventurous outfit, thanks to three new colour schemes that complement its great off-road abilities and its unstoppable zeal for adventure.

Aprilia Tuareg MY 2024 is available in the new Atreides Black and Canyon Sand colour schemes, inspired by the natural habitats in which the twin-cylinder adventure bike moves around so easily, joined by the evocative Dakar Podium colour scheme, a tribute to the bike that took overall third – three leg wins – in the 2010 Dakar, the Aprilia RXV 4.5 ridden by Francisco “Chaleco” Lopez.

All the new colours are combined with a brand new and aggressive red frame, which further emphasises the sportiness of Aprilia Tuareg, protagonist this year of an astonishing début in off-road competitions within the area of the “Back to Africa” project. In fact, in the version developed by Aprilia Racing in collaboration with GCorse, of the Guareschi brothers, Aprilia Tuareg is in the mix to take the Italian Motorally Championship and is fresh from a brilliant third place earned in the Transanatolia Rally during its absolute debut in a big international raid. The next step in the project is obviously the African desert – a destination that is already written in the name Tuareg.

On the front mudguard the suspension travel is indicated, at the top of its class – 240 mm – placing the emphasis on the Aprilia Tuareg’s authentic off-road technical package.

Last, but not least, in line with its penchant for abandoning the asphalt, for 2024, the range of accessories dedicated to Tuareg is expanded to include an air filter specifically developed for off-road use and on dusty roads, with filtering power that protects the engine from any dust being sucked into the intake.

Aprilia Tuareg is already available at dealerships on the Aprilia network in the new Atreides Black and Canyon Sand colour schemes. It will be ready from October in the Dakar Podium colour scheme.

APRILIA TUAREG MY 2024 is £10,600.

All prices include VAT and On the Road Charges.

