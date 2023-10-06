Exciting Updates to Apollo’s RFN Electric Bike Range

The RFN Rally Pro has received an excellent response. Urban Moto Ltd, the exclusive distributor of Apollo’s RFN in the UK, is thrilled to announce the launch of two new bikes to the RFN line-up: the RFN RS Road and the RFN RS Endurance.These exciting upgrades provide riders with even more choices and enhanced features for an unparalleled performance and versatility on any terrain.

Introducing the RFN RS Road: Where Street Meets Adventure

Prepare for an electrifying journey on the RFN RS Road, with the power of RFN Rally Pro now available in a street-legal version. TheRFN ’RS ROAD’ L1E utilises a ‘Direct Drive’ to deliver the power to the wheel, thus operating more efficiently. Available in White / Red, and the Black Edition, the notable features include:

17″ Wheel Road tyres with Supermoto styling.

Robust 74V motor for instant torque.

Extended range of approximately 112 miles in Eco Mode.

Road-legal and suitable for riders aged 16 and above with a CBT for Moped class.

Unveiling the RFN RS Endurance: The Ultimate in Versatility

The RFN RS Endurance delivers the best of both on-road and off-road worlds! As a road-legal bike(L1E) with trail tyres, the RS Endurance comes with impressive features, while seamlessly transitioning between different riding styles. Thus, an ultimate choice for riders seeking to explore both city streets and countryside trails without any emissions penalties. Available in White / Red, and the Black Edition, the notable features include:

Removable seat unit for trials use.

Robust 74V motor for instant torque.

Extended range of approximately 100 miles in Eco Mode.

Road-legal for riders aged 16 and above with a CBT for Moped class.

Both the RS Endurance and RS Road are available for purchase at an introductory retail price of £4745.00 (inc. VAT).

All RFN bikes features IP67 waterproofing, ensuring that riders can take on any terrain, regardless of the weather. All the RFN bikes comes with an 18-month warranty as standard, a removable 2590 Kwh, LG Premium 21700 Lithium ion battery pack with and fast 10AH charging time of 2 to 3 hours.

For more info https://www.rfnbikes.co.uk/