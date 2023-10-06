Energica to provide Barbados Police electric motorcycles

Energica, leading company of high-performing electric motorcycle and system integration for EVs, has partnered with Bim EV Services to provide the Barbados Police Service with zero-emission vehicles.

This partnership marks an important milestone for the adoption of sustainable transportation solutions in the Caribbean region. The delivery of Energica electric motorcycles will improve the mobility and the operational capacities of the Barbados police officers, while proudly protecting the environment.

The Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, has been a global leader in the fight against climate change, catching the world’s attention with her address to the UN Assembly in September 2021.* Barbados has committed to become fossil fuel-free by 2030.

PM Mottley stated of this new acquisition for the Barbados Police Service:

“The measures we must take in order to combat climate change and pollution are numerous and sometimes may seem very difficult to achieve. But every step in the right direction makes a difference, however small. And it is for government to show the way and to lead by example.”

The new police motorcycles will be first displayed to the citizens of Barbados at the residence of the President of Barbados, Dame Sandra Mason at a ceremony on Thursday October 5, 2023.

The partnership aims to deliver sustainable and efficient transportation solutions for the police service, one of the largest government-run public service units on the island. The Barbados Police Service will be deploying Energica’s EsseEsse9+ models to their motorcycle fleet through the support of Bim EV Services.

Livia Cevolini, CEO of Energica Motor Company, S.p.A., pointed out:

“We are proud of the trust that numerous law enforcement agencies around the world are placing in our product.”

“After the involvement in the 2022 G20 in Bali and the UGAP (France’s leading public central purchasing body) tender achieved this year, we are happy to deliver our bikes to the Barbados Police Service.”

“We know from reputable data** that the noxious pollution created by a conventional IC motorcycle (even with a catalytic converter) is over 12 times that created by a similarly equipped IC automobile. This means that these new Energica electric motorcycles in replacing conventional petrol bikes operated by the Barbados Police Service, will have discernably positive effect on the environment, from the very first kilometer.”

Bim EV Services, a Barbados-based EV dealer, will provide full service to ensure that the motorcycles remain reliable and are always in optimal condition. This partnership will deliver a more sustainable and eco-friendly transportation option for police officers in the service, while reducing the operational cost of traditional gas-powered vehicles.

“This is an opportunity for the Barbados Police Service to be at the forefront of sustainable and eco-friendly transportation,” said Dario Alleyne, Managing Director of Bim EV Services. “We are working to bring innovative solutions to the transportation sector in the Caribbean, and this partnership with Energica aligns with our vision for a greener and cleaner future.”

“We believe that this partnership will not only benefit the environment, but it will also contribute to the efficiency and effectiveness of the Barbados Police Service. We are honored to be a part of this initiative and look forward to working with more organizations to promote sustainable energy in Barbados and beyond.”

The Barbados Police Service will begin using the Energica electric motorcycles in the coming weeks, which will help the service to significantly reduce their carbon emissions while contributing to the government’s efforts to create a more sustainable and eco-friendly future.