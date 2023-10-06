Kawasaki Puccetti Racing with Can Öncü in WorldSSP in 2024

Can Öncü will remain with Kawasaki Puccetti Racing in WorldSSP in 2024. It will be the young Turkish rider’s fifth Supersport World Championship season with Manuel Puccetti’s team and the Kawasaki.

Born in Alanya in 2003, Can competed in the Asia Talent Cup and the Rookies Cup, winning the latter in 2018. After making his Moto3 world championship debut that same year, winning the Valencia race, Öncü then completed an entire Moto3 season in 2019 before moving to WorldSSP the following year. To date, he has started 74 Supersport races, scoring one win and thirteen podiums.

His 2023 season was conditioned by a racing incident at Assen, which kept him away from the tracks for several months, the rider still recovering from his injuries now. In 2024 he will be riding the Kawasaki ZX-6R and will have his sights set firmly on the world title!

Manuel Puccetti

“I’m pleased to continue developing Can Öncü as part of my team again in 2024. The plan that we made with his manager Kenan Sofuoglu is to help young riders mature and grow, just as we did in the past with Toprak Razgatlioglu, so that they can move up to World Superbike. Though still very young, Can has already shown that he has real talent and is a great professional. We were unable to score the expected results this year due to his injury, one he’s still recovering from, but we count on him being back in top shape next season, when our goal will be to win the WorldSSP championship.”

Can Öncü

“I’m really pleased to continue with Kawasaki Puccetti Racing, a team that’s like a second family to me. Together with them, I’ve grown and achieved many of the goals we’ve set ourselves. This year we couldn’t obtain the desired results because of my injury, but next year nothing will stop us from giving it everything as I go all out to pursue my goal – to win the World Supersport title. I want to thank Manuel Puccetti and everyone at Kawasaki for the faith they continue to put in me. I’ll do all I can to repay them with the best possible results.”