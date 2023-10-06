Five reasons to say: “Let’s go…to Motorcycle Live!”

An annual trip for thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts across the country, Motorcycle Live in association with Bikesure Insurance, will be opening its doors this November at the NEC, Birmingham.

From 18-26 November, show-goers will be treated to all the latest models, rider and celebrity interviews and the opportunity to get on two wheels for free.

As if that wasn’t enough, here are five reasons why motorcycle fans should book tickets to the UK’s biggest and most interactive motorcycle and scooter show, now…

Be the first!

Motorcycle Live will be the first UK premiere of many of the brand-new models from manufacturers, so visitors will be the first to get up close to them. With over 45 manufacturers already signed up to the show, there will be a lot to see whether electric or petrol-powered.

Get on two wheels

There are ‘live’ activities to take part in for all ages. Whether taking to two wheels for the first time, having a go on an electric bike to see what all the ‘buzz’ is about, taking to the dirt in Experience Adventure or heading out onto the road with the Test Ride Zone – the choices are endless. With all the kit provided, visitors don’t even need to worry about bringing their own protective clothing.

Meet riding stars

Visitors can meet motorcycle racers, riding celebrities and influencers galore at the show. With live entertainment at the Black Horse stage taking place throughout the day and meet and greets held by manufacturers and exhibitors, there will be plenty of opportunities to meet riding idols.

Lovers of BSB may want to attend on Sunday 19th November for the dedicated day for all things British Superbikes. And Saturday 25th November, the show is also welcoming a whole raft of World Champions for the FIM Champion’s Day.

Fun for all

Whether going alone, with friends or with the whole family, there’s plenty to do for everyone. Motorcycle fans aged four to 12 can enjoy the Arenacross Youth MX experience^, whilst anyone aged 14 and over can participate in the MCIA TryRide zone. Entry for under 5’s is free** and those aged 6-18 are just £2.50**.

Save money by booking in advance

Some people like to be organised, others don’t, but it pays to plan in advance to save some money and get a good deal.

Advanced ticket prices offer show-goers the opportunity to save money – priced at £23* for an adult ticket and children 6-18 just £2.50 when accompanied by a paying adult – under 5’s are free. Group discounts are also available for those looking to buy more than 10 tickets – and members of the group don’t have to come on the same day.

Those wishing for an extra deal can select to buy a £28 ticket and collect a Zerofit Thermal Bobble Hat (worth £20) when they arrive at the show!

For more information on Motorcycle Live, visit www.motorcyclelive.co.uk.

Let’s go… to Motorcycle Live!

*Bookings are subject to a £2.00 booking fee. **Children must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets available at the discounted advanced rate until 5pm on 17th November 2023, after which ticket prices revert to the higher, on the door rate. All information correct at time of release. ^Costs apply

