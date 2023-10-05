10 new Rookies for 2024 after Guadix Selection Event

Three days of perfect weather, a great race track and 111 of the fastest, most committed teenage racers in the world made the Selection Event for the 2024 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup at Guadix a very special experience for everyone.

At the end it took over two hours of discussion and deliberation to produce a list of 10 riders who are invited to join the 18th season of the Rookies Cup.

Valentin Perrone Canton – Argentina

Joel Pons Llubes – Spain

Guillem Planques – France

Leonardo Alessandro Zanni – Italy

Milan Pawelec – Poland

Sullivan Mounsey – Great Britian

Giulio Pugliese – Italy

Brian Uriarte – Spain

Kristian Daniel Jr – United States

Kgopotso Mononyane – South Africa

