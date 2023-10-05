10 new Rookies for 2024 after Guadix Selection Event

Three days of perfect weather, a great race track and 111 of the fastest, most committed teenage racers in the world made the Selection Event for the 2024 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup at Guadix a very special experience for everyone.
At the end it took over two hours of discussion and deliberation to produce a list of 10 riders who are invited to join the 18th season of the Rookies Cup.
Valentin Perrone Canton – Argentina
Joel Pons Llubes – Spain
Guillem Planques – France
Leonardo Alessandro Zanni – Italy
Milan Pawelec – Poland
Sullivan Mounsey – Great Britian
Giulio Pugliese – Italy
Brian Uriarte – Spain
Kristian Daniel Jr – United States
Kgopotso Mononyane – South Africa
For more info checkout our dedicated Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup News page Rookies Cup News
Or visit the official Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup website rookiescup.redbull.com/